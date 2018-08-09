Latest News

Update: Turlock streets reopen after man is struck and killed by freight train

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

August 09, 2018 04:11 PM

Police are investigating the death of a man who was hit by a freight train in downtown Turlock on Thursday afternoon.

The man was 45 years old, but other details about him were not available from the Turlock Police Department as of 6 p.m.

Police are looking into the possibility of suicide but do not suspect foul play, Lt. Neil Cervenka said.

He said the Union Pacific train was going south at about 60 miles per hour when it hit the man between North First Street and North Golden State Boulevard at East Olive Avenue at 2:38 p.m.

The train blocked that intersection as well as the intersections at East Main Street and Marshall Street until 4:55 p.m .

