One of the top office managers at California schools is at a junior high in Ceres

Anne Thatcher, office manager at Blaker-Kinser Junior High School in Ceres, won a statewide award for non-teaching school employees.
She was one of five Member of the Year honorees by the California School Employees Association. It represents about 240,000 custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other people who help the schools function.
Thatcher has spent 27 years in the Ceres Unified School District, including Ceres and Central Valley high schools before Blaker-KInser. She also has been a labor representative and worked to get health and welfare benefits on a par with other employee groups. And she has coached softball at the junior high.
“She has graced our district and served our students with her amazing personality, intelligence, common sense and dedication,” said district Superintendent Scott Siegel. He and others from Ceres were at the July 31 presentaton at CSEA’s 92nd annual conference in Sacramento.
Teen hospital helpers get scholarships
Eighteen teen volunteers at Doctors Medical Center received a total of $24,000 in college scholarships for their service. The Modesto hospital also awarded $16,000 each to nursing programs at Modesto Junior College and California State University, Stanislaus.
The money comes from sales at the gift shop at Doctors and other fund-raisers by its Service League.
The scholarships went to Dalsin Alves, Matios Anioel, Harmenjit Bahia, Terijo Benavidez, Gabrielle Chan, Ryan Choeb, Isabell Lal, Shivam Patel, Rahul Walia, Rohin Walia, Kaitlynn Tran, Jennifer G. Ochoa, Iris Liang, Alyssa Ortega, Jenny Nguyen, Emma Kiely, Emma Touitou and Anisha Thomas.
The students had to maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0 in high school and commit to one year of volunteering.
Head Start kids go shopping
Thirty-five children got free backpacks and other supplies for kindergarten thanks to a shopping trip provided by the Walmart Foundation in Modesto.
The kids were rewarded for strong attendance at Head Start classes provided through the Stanislaus County of Education. They visited the McHenry Avenue store on Monday, Aug. 6.
Head Start encourages attendance as a sister campaign to the county office’s Destination Graduation program, which works to get students through high school.
And finally ...
Birgit Flagader, district attorney for Stanislaus County, was elected president of the California District Attorneys Association for 2018-19. She will oversee training, advocacy and other functions for the Sacramento-based group. Fladager is seeking a fourth term as the county’s top prosecutor in the November election. Laura Krieg, district attorney for Tuolumne County, was named to the association’s board of directors. She was re-elected to her county post in June.
Names of Note recognizes individuals and organizations for their achievements and contribution to their communities.
