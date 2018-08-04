Dogs, cats rescued from northeast Modesto house fire; residents taken to hospital

Four humans, four dogs and five cats were treated for smoke inhalation from a house fire in northeast Modesto Friday evening.
Modesto Fire Department crews were called to a working structure fire on the 2200 block of Boston Way near Orchard Park. When firefighters arrived the blaze was active in an upstairs bedroom.
Four occupants from the house were transported to an area hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation. Firefighters also rescued four dogs and five cats from the home. They were treated with oxygen on scene for smoke. The cause and origin are under investigation, according to Modesto Fire.
