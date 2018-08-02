Evacuation advisory issued for Donnell Vista after vegetation fire spreads

An evacuation advisory was issued for the Donnell Lake and Donnell Vista area off Highway 108 early Thursday evening after a fire broke out near there earlier in the afternoon.
The advisory, for the Wagner Tract and Clark Fork areas, is an alert to the public concerning potential evacuation orders. No evacuation orders have been issued at this point.
A vegetation fire, which has reached 100 acres with no containment, broke out at about 1 p.m., according the U.S. Forest Service.
The Forest Service said the fire is moving to the northeast on the north side of the Middle Fork Stanislaus River.
The area is being monitored and the USFS will update with further details if an evacuation is needed, according to a post on the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Comments