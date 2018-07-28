Ag Hall of Fame will induct Turlock company that sells tractors and supports causes

Garton Tractor, which has served farmers since 1954, will join the Stanislaus County Agricultural Hall of Fame on Nov. 9.
The Turlock-based company will be honored at the 20th annual induction dinner at the Larsa Banquet Hall, west of Denair. The event raises money for the National Ag Science Center, a Modesto-based outfit whose programs include a traveling laboratory for junior high students.
Garton sells and services equipment at nine locations from Tulare to Ukiah. The fourth-generation business also is being recognized for its support of education and other causes.
“They are a quiet collaborative presence at so many events,” said Emily Lawrence, the center’s executive director, in a news release.
The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. The $150 tickets can be ordered at agsciencecenter.org. Sponsorships are available.
The banquet hall, 2107 E. Monte Vista Ave., is a new site for the induction after several years at the Assyrian American Civic Club.
Sonora has new school chief
The Sonora Union High School District went north to Alaska to find its new superintendent. Mark Miller, who held that post at the Juneau School District for four years, was announced Tuesday, June 24, as the choice.
He also has been a teacher and administrator in Manteca, Tracy, San Ramon, Hayward and Santa Clara. The Sonora board will consider a contract for Miller on Aug. 7.
And finally ...
DeSha McLeod, president and CEO of Community Hospice in Modesto, has joined the Board of Governors of the National Association of Nonprofit Organizations and Executives. Each of the 50 states has a 2018 representative on the board, which promotes “sound charitable practice,” a news release said.
Names of Note recognizes individuals and organizations for their achievements and contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.
