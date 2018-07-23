A rough week ahead: heat rising, air quality falling and plenty of mosquitoes

It’s hot. And it’s going to stay hot.
After a short weekend break, temperatures in the Modesto area are heading up to the triple digits again this week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory.
The heat, combined with the Ferguson fire burning near Yosemite National Park, is also dragging down air quality. And mosquitoes are on the rise, authorities say.
The advisory means that “a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected and will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible,” the service said in its forecast for Modesto. The advisory is in effect Tuesday through Thursday, when the temperature is expected to reach 100 or 101 degrees. Lows are expected to drop only to about 70.
Officials warn residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check on at-risk relatives and neighbors. “Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the service said. And in a heat stroke emergency, call 911.
The heat also is affecting air quality. The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued an Air Quality Alert on July 17 due to smoke impacts from the Ferguson fire. The alert encompasses the foothills and eastern part of Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, and Tulare counties.
Increased pollution from the fire can cause health issues including respiratory infections and asthma attacks, the district said. The alert will remain in place until the fire is extinguished.
The heat also is bringing about an increase in the mosquito population.
The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District on Monday said the hot summer after a cool spring has caused a “significant” rise in the number of mosquitoes in the area. The district also reported high West Nile virus infection rates in collected mosquitoes.
“The district is taking an aggressive approach to reducing mosquito populations; however, with high infection rates in collected mosquito samples, we are notifying the public to take precautions,” manager Ed Lucchesi said in a news release. “Using EPA registered repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus are recommended to prevent mosquito bites and reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease.”
No human cases of West Nile have been reported in Stanislaus, San Joaquin or Merced counties so far this year, according to the state website.
There is some relief in sight as the end of the week rolls around - if you can call expected highs in the upper 90s relief.
