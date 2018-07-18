Thursday at the Stanislaus County Fair

Thursday is the seventh day of the 2018 Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock. It’s Sutter Health Night, with gifts for the first 1,000 guests.
HIGHLIGHTS: It’s also Kids Free Night, with no admission charge for those 12 and younger. Patrons can get two free ride tickets by donating one or more toys to the Salvation Army.
VARIETY FREE STAGE: Salt-N-Pepa, 8:30 p.m.
ARENA: Extreme Rodeo Games, 6:30 p.m.
WHAT ELSE DAILY: Carnival, food booths, livestock area, commercial and other exhibits, Sky Trek Kids Zone, hypnotist Suzy Haner, Great American Pig Races, Smage Brothers Motorcycle Jumpers
HOURS: Gates open 5 p.m.; exhibit buildings close 11 p.m.; grounds and carnival close midnight
ADMISSION: $12 general, $7 for children 7 to 12 and seniors 65 and older, free for 6 and younger
WHERE: From Highway 99, exit at Fulkerth Road in Turlock and head east. For fairgrounds parking, turn right on Soderquist Road, or go past Soderquist for more parking; $8 per vehicle.
PARK ‘N’ RIDE: Turlock Transit is providing free buses during fair hours, including stops at the free parking lot at California State University, Stanislaus. Shuttles will run every 15 to 20 minutes.
INFORMATION: www.stancofair.com, 209-668-1333
