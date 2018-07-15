Monday at the Stanislaus County Fair

Monday, July 16, is the fourth day of the 2018 Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock. It’s Holiday Inn Express & Suites Night, with gifts for the first 1,000 guests.
VARIETY FREE STAGE: Trace Adkins, 8:30 p.m.
ARENA: Destruction Derby 1, 6:30 p.m.
WHAT ELSE DAILY: Carnival, food booths, livestock area, commercial and other exhibits, Sky Trek Kids Zone, hypnotist Suzy Haner, Great American Pig Races, Smage Brothers Motorcycle Jumpers
HOURS: Gates open 5 p.m.; exhibit buildings close 11 p.m.; grounds and carnival close midnight
ADMISSION: $12 general, $7 for children 7 to 12 and seniors 65 and older, free for 6 and younger
WHERE: From Highway 99, exit at Fulkerth Road in Turlock and head east. For fairgrounds parking, turn right on Soderquist Road, or go past Soderquist for more parking; $8 per vehicle.
PARK ‘N’ RIDE: Turlock Transit is providing free buses during fair hours, including stops at the free parking lot at California State University, Stanislaus. Shuttles will run every 15 to 20 minutes.
INFORMATION: www.stancofair.com, 209-668-1333
