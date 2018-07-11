Sonora pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Mono Way, police report

A man died after being struck by a car on the south side of Sonora late Tuesday, police said Wednesday.
The man, a 44-year-old Sonora resident whose name was not released, was hit by a 2008 Prius in the eastbound lane of Mono Way near Truckenmiller Road just before midnight, the Sonora Police Department reported. He died at a hospital, police said.
The car was driven by a 30-year-old Tuolumne City resident who also was not named, the report said. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but impaired driving is not suspected, police said.
