Sonora pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Mono Way, police report

By John Holland

July 11, 2018 05:42 PM

A man died after being struck by a car on the south side of Sonora late Tuesday, police said Wednesday.

The man, a 44-year-old Sonora resident whose name was not released, was hit by a 2008 Prius in the eastbound lane of Mono Way near Truckenmiller Road just before midnight, the Sonora Police Department reported. He died at a hospital, police said.

The car was driven by a 30-year-old Tuolumne City resident who also was not named, the report said. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but impaired driving is not suspected, police said.

