Stanislaus County Fair finale, State Theatre poetry slam, theater, art, more on tap

Fair time
The annual Stanislaus County Fair continues its run through Sunday, with agriculture exhibits, midway, entertainment and more. Entertainment this weekend includes Easton Corbin, Grand Funk Railroad and Pablo Montero. In the Arena, monster trucks take over Friday and Saturday with motocross racing on Sunday.
WHEN: Weekdays, 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturdays and Sundays, noon to midnight, through Sunday, July 22
WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock
ADMISSION: 7-$12
ONLINE: www.stancofair.com
Chill List
This team poetry slam invitational comes from the creators of the annual Ill List Poetry Slam. The Chill List features four top poetry slam teams as they compete for a $2,000 prize. The poetry slam teams are comprised of top-ranked poets from across the country who have competed and won their respective slams. Randomly selected judges from the audience will award the points.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 21
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20-$35
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Doggy night at the State
Take your dog to a movie night returns to the State Theatre in Modesto, this time featuring the film “Must Love Dogs.” All dogs must be on a leash and nonaggressive to be admitted. Complimentary dog biscuits available at the door for your canine companion. One pooch per patron.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $8
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
“Master Class”
A legend offers up a “Master Class” on the nature of art and creativity during the next production from Prospect Theater Project. The play also proves to be a surprising portrait of famed opera star Maria Callas. Written by Terrence McNally, “Master Class” is based on courses that Callas taught at Julliard late in her life.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, July 20-Aug. 5
WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$20
ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org
Arts showcase
The Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock presents its Carnegie Arts Showcase with contemporary art in all media. Works on display are by as many as 70 artists from throughout the Central Valley, Bay Area, foothills, and beyond.
WHEN: Wednesdays-Saturdays 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Sundays noon-4 p.m .
WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock
ADMISSION: $5
ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org
Mediterranean flavors
The Greek Annunciation Church in Modesto hosts its Tastes of the Mediterranean on Thursday. The wine tasting event also features Greek appetizers.
WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 26
WHERE: Greek Annunciation Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto
ADMISSION: $30
CALL: 209-522-7694
