Grand Funk Railroad plays the Stanislaus County Fair on Saturday, July 21.
Stanislaus County Fair finale, State Theatre poetry slam, theater, art, more on tap

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

July 18, 2018 11:40 AM

Fair time

The annual Stanislaus County Fair continues its run through Sunday, with agriculture exhibits, midway, entertainment and more. Entertainment this weekend includes Easton Corbin, Grand Funk Railroad and Pablo Montero. In the Arena, monster trucks take over Friday and Saturday with motocross racing on Sunday.

WHEN: Weekdays, 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturdays and Sundays, noon to midnight, through Sunday, July 22

WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock

ADMISSION: 7-$12

ONLINE: www.stancofair.com

Stockton WOW Youth Poetry Collective, among the CHILL List participants.
Submitted by Sam Pierstorff

Chill List

This team poetry slam invitational comes from the creators of the annual Ill List Poetry Slam. The Chill List features four top poetry slam teams as they compete for a $2,000 prize. The poetry slam teams are comprised of top-ranked poets from across the country who have competed and won their respective slams. Randomly selected judges from the audience will award the points.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 21

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $20-$35

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Diane Lane stars in the romantic comedy “Must Love Dogs.”
Warner Bros. Pictures

Doggy night at the State

Take your dog to a movie night returns to the State Theatre in Modesto, this time featuring the film “Must Love Dogs.” All dogs must be on a leash and nonaggressive to be admitted. Complimentary dog biscuits available at the door for your canine companion. One pooch per patron.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $8

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Annalisa Winberg stars as Maria Callas in the Prospect Theater Project production of “Master Class.”
Jaleese Ramos

“Master Class”

A legend offers up a “Master Class” on the nature of art and creativity during the next production from Prospect Theater Project. The play also proves to be a surprising portrait of famed opera star Maria Callas. Written by Terrence McNally, “Master Class” is based on courses that Callas taught at Julliard late in her life.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, July 20-Aug. 5

WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10-$20

ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org

The Carnegie Arts Showcase features works by regional artists.
Carnegie Arts Center

Arts showcase

The Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock presents its Carnegie Arts Showcase with contemporary art in all media. Works on display are by as many as 70 artists from throughout the Central Valley, Bay Area, foothills, and beyond.

WHEN: Wednesdays-Saturdays 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Sundays noon-4 p.m .

WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock

ADMISSION: $5

ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org

Mediterranean flavors

The Greek Annunciation Church in Modesto hosts its Tastes of the Mediterranean on Thursday. The wine tasting event also features Greek appetizers.

WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 26

WHERE: Greek Annunciation Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto

ADMISSION: $30

CALL: 209-522-7694

