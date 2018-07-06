Nuts starter Wells has rough outing, gives up nine hits in second inning

Modesto starter Nick Wells gave up nine hits and six runs in the second inning as the Nuts fell to Lancaster 9-3 on Wednesday night.
Wells lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) as his ERA rose to 13.97.
The JetHawks led off the inning with seven straight hits — five singles and a double — before Wells induced a groundout by Colton Walker.
Joe Rizzo was the hitting star for Modesto. The third baseman led off the sixth inning with his second homer of the season. In the seventh inning, his 16th double of the year drove in Kevin Santa, who also had doubled.
The Nuts are 4-10 in the second half of the California League season. They play Lancaster on Friday night.
Comments