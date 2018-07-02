Temperatures will be at relative simmer for Fourth of July in Modesto area

The Modesto area will celebrate Independence Day with high temperatures in the low 90s, the National Weather Service said, further evidence of a not-so-bad summer so far.
But it will still be plenty warm and dry, and holiday celebrants should be careful on rivers and reservoirs and with fireworks.
The Weather Service forecast a Modesto-area high of 95 for the second of July and 93 for the third. Wednesday's holiday is expected to reach 92. The readings are at Modesto Airport.
Only three 100-plus days have been recorded this year by the Modesto Irrigation District at its downtown headquarters. A year ago, there were six such days as of July 4, on the way to a well-above-average total of 27 for the summer. This past weekend got as hot as 99.
Flows have dropped sharply on the lower Tuolumne and Stanislaus rivers with the end of major reservoir releases. Visitors nonetheless should be careful if they plan to swim, boat or fish. The same goes for the reservoirs, which are relatively expansive thanks to last year's record storms.
This holiday advice came Monday from Pacific Gas & Electric Co., which has numerous hydropower reservoirs and many miles of power lines across dry terrain:
- Attend one of the region's professional fireworks shows rather than shooting off your own. If you must do the latter, follow the local rules.
- Keep an eye on everyone around water, and make sure children have proper flotation devices.
- Use proper sunscreen, drink plenty of water, and avoid alcohol and caffeine.
- Have flashlights on hand in case of outages; don't use candles. Freeze some water ahead of time so it can help cool foods when the power is out.
