Fire crews making progress on 12,300-acre blaze that sent smoke into Central Valley

Firefighters continue to battle a vegetation fire that filled Central Valley skies with smoke late this week.
The Waverly Fire began a little after 3 p.m. Friday near the Calaveras County border off North Waverly and North Shelton roads, east of Linden. By Friday evening it had progressed into eastern San Joaquin County and a massive plume of smoke was visible throughout Modesto, Turlock and much of Stanislaus County.
The fire doubled in size overnight, from 3,500 acres at nightfall to a reported 7,000 acres Saturday morning. That estimate was changed to 12,300 by early evening due to better mapping. Dry, hot and windy conditions contributed to swift growth. Firefighters made good progress Saturday and Cal Fire reported that the blaze was 65 percent contained. Crews were able to stop it from progressing south toward Highway 4 and forcing a road closure.
On Friday Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit closed Milton Road and evacuations were underway in the communities of Milton, Salt Springs Valley and Rock Creek Road. The Red Cross opened an evacuation center at Jenny Lind Elementary School in Valley Springs, north of New Hogan Lake. Displaced residents could seek shelter, food, water, mental health services, health services and casework at the facility.
But my Saturday evening all evacuation and road closures were lifted.
A type 3 strike team from Stanislaus County was sent to assist with this incident. The strike team includes engines from Keyes Fire Protection District, Turlock Rural Fire Department, Modesto Fire Department, Burbank-Paradise Fire Dept and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.
No injuries have been reported.
