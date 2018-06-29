Firefighters battle 1,500-acre blaze north of Modesto

Authorities have ordered the residents of Milton, in Calaveras County, to evacuate as firefighters battle a blaze north of Modesto.
The Waverly fire broke out Friday afternoon near the northeast border of Stanislaus County. Dry, hot and windy conditions contributed to swift growth; by Friday evening the fire had consumed 1,500 acres, according to the state Department of Fire and Forest Protection.
A massive plume of smoke was visible throughout Stanislaus County.
No injuries have been reported.
