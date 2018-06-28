Modesto man arrested on suspicion of molesting three children

A Modesto man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of sexually abusing three children over the course of 10 years.
The alleged sexual abuse started when the suspect David James Deichman, now 24, was a teen, according to Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
Bear could not provide details about the confidential victims other than that they were all under the age of 14 when the alleged crimes occurred. She said Deichman had access to the children “through family contacts.”
Deichman was arrested on suspicion of five counts of oral copulation with a child under 14, five counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, three counts of forced oral copulation with a child under 14 and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
