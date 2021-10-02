Turlock’s Ten Pin Fun Center goes for Halloween scares with its new haunted house

Spooky season has arrived in the Central Valley.

Halloween attractions are starting around the region. Turlock’s Ten Pin Fun Center kicked off the first weekend of October with its new immersive haunted house.

The show has those who dare walk through a two-story, 5,000-square-foot haunted house. The family entertainment center known for its bowling and arcade transformed its laser tag arena into the spooky attraction.

The Ten Pin haunted house has actors playing various scenes and scares throughout. The haunt is open 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday each weekend in October. The center will have a Thursday date from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28 as well.

Tickets are $15 per guest. The walk-through haunted house takes about 20 to 30 minutes from start to finish. Guests will end inside a circus ballroom with a bar where they can purchase specialty cocktails.

Best of the Bee newsletter Sign up for a weekly dose of top stories and positive news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tickets available at tenpinhaunted.eventbrite.com or at the center. For more information call 209-850-8500 or visit tenpinfun.com.

So, what’s your favorite haunted attraction in the Central Valley? Share your favorites with local@modbee.com and we will put together a list.