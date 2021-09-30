Modesto Bee Logo
Country star, humorist at Gallo Center; ode to Hitchcock among Modesto entertainment

Tape Face brings his humor to the Gallo Center.
Tape Face brings his humor to the Gallo Center. Andrew Downie

Country singer Clint Black pulls into the Gallo Center, as do J.D. Souther and humorist Tape Face. There’s also a celebration of Alfred Hitchcock films among the entertainment options in the Modesto region the week of Oct. 1-8.

Clint Black

This country singer-songwriter is set to return to the Gallo Center. His many hits include “Killin’ Time” and the triple-platinum “Put Yourself in My Shoes.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $49-$89

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

J.D. Souther

Singer-songwriter J.D. Souther brings his music to the Gallo Center. Along with his own songs, including “You’re Only Lonely,” he’s written or co-written hits for the Eagles (“Heartache Tonight,” “New Kid in Town”), Linda Ronstadt (“Faithless Love”) and others.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$59

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Tape Face

Tape Face is a character created by Sam Wills, who brings his humor to the Gallo Center. He uses silent film, mime, magic, puppetry and more.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Oct. 8

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$59

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Carnegie exhibit

The Carnegie Arts Center opens its 10th anniversary season with “Making Your Mark: Prints and Drawings from the Hechinger Collection,” with the theme of hand tools and hardware.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays, through Jan. 2

WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock.

TICKETS: $5-$7, free age 12 and under

ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org

Hitchtober

The State Theatre honors Alfred Hitchcock in its Hitchtober film series. Featured will be “Vertigo,” “Rear Window” and “Rope.”

WHAT: “Vertigo” 1 p.m. Oct. 1; “Rear Window” 1 p.m. Oct. 2; “Rope” 1:30 p.m. Oct. 3

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $7

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

