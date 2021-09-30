Entertainment
Country star, humorist at Gallo Center; ode to Hitchcock among Modesto entertainment
Country singer Clint Black pulls into the Gallo Center, as do J.D. Souther and humorist Tape Face. There’s also a celebration of Alfred Hitchcock films among the entertainment options in the Modesto region the week of Oct. 1-8.
Clint Black
This country singer-songwriter is set to return to the Gallo Center. His many hits include “Killin’ Time” and the triple-platinum “Put Yourself in My Shoes.”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $49-$89
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
J.D. Souther
Singer-songwriter J.D. Souther brings his music to the Gallo Center. Along with his own songs, including “You’re Only Lonely,” he’s written or co-written hits for the Eagles (“Heartache Tonight,” “New Kid in Town”), Linda Ronstadt (“Faithless Love”) and others.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$59
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Tape Face
Tape Face is a character created by Sam Wills, who brings his humor to the Gallo Center. He uses silent film, mime, magic, puppetry and more.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Oct. 8
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$59
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Carnegie exhibit
The Carnegie Arts Center opens its 10th anniversary season with “Making Your Mark: Prints and Drawings from the Hechinger Collection,” with the theme of hand tools and hardware.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays, through Jan. 2
WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock.
TICKETS: $5-$7, free age 12 and under
ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org
Hitchtober
The State Theatre honors Alfred Hitchcock in its Hitchtober film series. Featured will be “Vertigo,” “Rear Window” and “Rope.”
WHAT: “Vertigo” 1 p.m. Oct. 1; “Rear Window” 1 p.m. Oct. 2; “Rope” 1:30 p.m. Oct. 3
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $7
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
