One of Modesto region’s most popular festivals returns; classic rock at Gallo Center

Chocolate-covered bacon at a past year’s Oakdale Chocolate Festival. dnoda@modbee.com

Get your chocolate fix as one of the Modesto region’s most popular festivals returns. There’s also music, comedy and more planned the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

Oakdale Chocolate Festival

Chocolate Avenue featuring fudges, truffles, chocolate ice cream, chocolate cheesecake and more highlight this festival, with vendors, food, a classic car show and more.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 25-26

WHERE: Wood Park, Highways 120 and 108, Oakdale

TICKETS: $6, $5 seniors, free ages 12 and under

ONLINE: www.oakdalechamber.com

Little River Band

This classic rock group coming to the Gallo Center is known for 1970s and 1980s hits including “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “Take It Easy On Me” and more.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $49-$79

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Henry Cho

Clean comedian Henry Cho returns to the Gallo Center. He has a list of credits from television, film and live performances. His Comedy Central Special “What’s That Clickin Noise?” is on Netflix.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $35-$45

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Blues and Bones fest

Blues music combined with barbecue is featured at the Blues and Bones Festival. The family friendly event hosts traveling blues bands as well as local favorites.

WHEN: Gates open 11 a.m., last show 7:45 p.m. Sept. 25

WHERE: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Angels Camp

TICKETS: $29.99-$75

ONLINE: www.bluesandbones.com

Beatles tribute

MANIA! returns to Sierra Repertory Theatre with its “A Tribute to The Beatles.” The performance reunites Aaron Linkin, Aaron Sion, Christ Ernst, and Jeremy Dawson to celebrate the iconic band.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sept. 29-Oct 3, 2 p.m. Oct. 2-3

WHERE: Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia

TICKETS: $40

ONLINE: www.sierrarep.org