Country icon and Marie Osmond among Modesto, Mother Lode entertainment options

Marie Osmond officially opens the 2021-22 season at the Gallo Center and Toby Keith brings his music to Ironstone Amphitheatre. They are just two of the entertainment options in the Modesto and Mother Lode regions planned from Sept. 18-24.

Marie Osmond

Multiple gold and platinum selling artist Marie Osmond officially opens the 2021-22 season for the Gallo Center. She will perform with members of the Modesto Symphony Orchestra.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $79-$129

ONLINE: www.galloarts.com

Toby Keith

Country music icon Toby Keith plays at Ironstone Vineyards. His hits include “How Do You Like Me Now?!” “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” “Beer for my Horses” and “Red Solo Cup.” Also appearing will be Frank Ray.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19

WHERE: Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys

TICKETS: $55-$400

ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net/wired

Anthony K

Ten-year comedy veteran and local Anthony K spins personal stories ranging from being raised by a single mother to growing up in Ceres. He brings his show to the Gallo Center.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Sept. 18

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$25

ONLINE: www.galloarts.com

Frank Caliendo

Clean comedian, actor and impressionist Frank Caliendo also comes to the Gallo Center. He is known for his impressions of famous personalities, politicians, sports broadcasters and talk show hosts.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$99

ONLINE: www.galloarts.com

Gallo Rep returns

Gallo Center Repertory presents the play “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” based on the classic film. Set in the 1960s, a couple’s daughter arrives home with a Black physician, seeking their blessing for marriage.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25, 2 p.m. Sept. 26

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$30

ONLINE: www.galloarts.com

Greek food

The Greek Food Festi-Go features a take-out dinner and pastries. The event replaces the Greek Food Festival, altered again this year by the pandemic.

WHEN: Noon-7 p.m. Sept. 18, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 19

WHERE: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto

TICKETS: $16 presale, $18 at window

ONLINE: www.goannunciation.org

Steampunk Night

A Steampunk Night of Outlawed Fun is a fundraiser for Central West Ballet. There will be food, games, line dancing and more. Pirate, cowboy or steampunk costumes are encouraged.

WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 24

WHERE: Central West Ballet, 5039 Pentecost Drive, Modesto

TICKETS: $50

ONLINE: www.centralwestballet.org

Music at the State

Nine-piece band Tortilla Soup includes a three-piece horn section that plays a variety of music from the 1960s to the present. The group is set to perform at the State Theatre with WAR tribute band Cisco Kid.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Sept. 18

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $20-$28

ONLINE: wwwthestate.org