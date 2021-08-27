Modesto nonprofit cancels major in-person event. What is its Plan B fundraiser?

The Center for Human Services on Wednesday canceled its in-person Edible Extravaganza event. Pictured is Henry Valencia from Mango Crazy serving up fruit drinks for Crystal Cembran during the 2017 Edible Extravaganza at Modesto Centre Plaza. Modesto Bee file

The Center for Human Services on Wednesday announced the cancellation of its in-person Edible Extravaganza fundraiser and plans to deliver picnic baskets instead.

Rising COVID-19 case numbers, vendors struggling with staffing issues and difficulties finding security prompted the change, said Christina Meyers, development coordinator for the center.

The Modesto nonprofit’s annual event typically draws 1,000 people to sample food and drinks from local restaurants, bakeries, wineries, breweries and caterers. Instead of filling Modesto Centre Plaza with vendors and live music Sept. 16, the nonprofit is planning an Edible Extravaganza Plan B(asket) fundraiser Sept. 24, Meyers said in an email.

Vendors, including Save Mart, will work with the center to create picnic baskets filled with food, treats and beverages, Meyers said. A raffle is also planned.

The center plans to begin basket sales next week after finalizing changes to the event website, she added. As usual, all proceeds will go toward supporting Stanislaus County children and families.

Everyone who bought a ticket for the in-person event will receive a delivery, Meyers said, but people can alternatively request a refund. Since the nonprofit began selling $100 tickets in July, Meyers said it had sold nearly half of its available 150 tickets as of early August.

The nonprofit was excited for an in-person event, if smaller than in previous years, but Meyers said organizers know they made the right decision for both the center and the community.

“I really just want to emphasize the outpouring of support of our donors, sponsors and event supporters,” Meyers said in an email. “We have received messages of support and affirmation through email, calls and social media posts. The support is amazing, and we just want to say, ‘thank you’.”

Last year, the nonprofit sold coupon books for local restaurants and home-delivered charcuterie boxes. The Edible Extravaganza at Home also featured virtual vendor booths and a livestreamed program including bands and raffles.

The modified event raised $42,000, which is less than a typical in-person event, Meyers said. The Edible Extravaganza raises more than $60,000 each year to support Stanislaus County children and families, the center said in a Facebook post.

Vendors interested in participating in the Edible Extravaganza Plan B(asket) can call Meyers at the Center for Human Services main office, 209-526-1476 ext. 197.

No musical performances or livestreams are planned this year, but the center will post any updates on its Facebook page or event website. For the latest on the center’s fundraiser, see www.edibleextravaganza.com.