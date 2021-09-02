Entertainment
Big name rock bands set to play in Mother Lode. More Modesto region entertainment
Hit-making rock bands will play separate shows at the Ironstone Vineyards Amphitheatre, just two of the entertainment events set for Sept. 3-9 in the Modesto and Mother Lode regions. Here’s a look at just some of what’s planned:
Counting Crows
Rock band Counting Crows plans a performance at the Ironstone Vineyards Amphitheatre. Known for hits such at “Mr. Jones,” “Round Here” and “A Long December,” the group will be joined by guests Sean Barna & Matt Sucich.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Sept. 6
WHERE: Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys
TICKETS: $77-$297
ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net
Train
Pop rock group Train also is set to be at Ironstone with guest Phillip Phillips. The band is known for hits including “Meet Virginia,” “Drops of Jupiter” and “Calling All Angels.”
WHEN: 8 p.m. Sept. 9
WHERE: Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys
TICKETS: $57-$167
ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net
Peddler’s market
The Labor Day Weekend Outdoor Peddler’s Market in Arnold features 55 booths of antiques and collectibles, original arts and crafts, vintage jewelry and more. There also will be local beers and food booths.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 5
WHERE: Bristol’s Ranch House Café, 961 Highway 4, Arnold
TICKETS: Free
CALL: 925-372-8961
Tribute bands
Two tribute bands are set to rock the Turlock Community Theatre. Playing will be The Atomic Punks, an early Van Halen tribute band, and Appetite 4 Destruction, a Guns N’ Roses tribute band. Masks will be required inside the theater.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Sept. 3
WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive
TICKETS: $20
ONLINE: www.turlocktheatre.org
Art showcase
The final days have arrived to view the “Carnegie Art Showcase” in Turlock. The juried exhibit features works in all media by artists from across the Central Valley and California.
WHEN: Through Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays
WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock
ADMISSION: $7
ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org
