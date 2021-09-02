Big name rock bands set to play in Mother Lode. More Modesto region entertainment

Counting Crows is set to play at Ironstone Amphitheatre in Murphys. The Charlotte Observer

Hit-making rock bands will play separate shows at the Ironstone Vineyards Amphitheatre, just two of the entertainment events set for Sept. 3-9 in the Modesto and Mother Lode regions. Here’s a look at just some of what’s planned:

Counting Crows

Rock band Counting Crows plans a performance at the Ironstone Vineyards Amphitheatre. Known for hits such at “Mr. Jones,” “Round Here” and “A Long December,” the group will be joined by guests Sean Barna & Matt Sucich.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sept. 6

WHERE: Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys

TICKETS: $77-$297

ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net

Train

Pop rock group Train also is set to be at Ironstone with guest Phillip Phillips. The band is known for hits including “Meet Virginia,” “Drops of Jupiter” and “Calling All Angels.”

WHEN: 8 p.m. Sept. 9

WHERE: Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys

TICKETS: $57-$167

ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net

Peddler’s market

The Labor Day Weekend Outdoor Peddler’s Market in Arnold features 55 booths of antiques and collectibles, original arts and crafts, vintage jewelry and more. There also will be local beers and food booths.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 5

WHERE: Bristol’s Ranch House Café, 961 Highway 4, Arnold

TICKETS: Free

CALL: 925-372-8961

Tribute bands

Two tribute bands are set to rock the Turlock Community Theatre. Playing will be The Atomic Punks, an early Van Halen tribute band, and Appetite 4 Destruction, a Guns N’ Roses tribute band. Masks will be required inside the theater.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Sept. 3

WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive

TICKETS: $20

ONLINE: www.turlocktheatre.org

Art showcase

The final days have arrived to view the “Carnegie Art Showcase” in Turlock. The juried exhibit features works in all media by artists from across the Central Valley and California.

WHEN: Through Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays

WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock

ADMISSION: $7

ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org