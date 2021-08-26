Fan of ‘The Fast and The Furious’? Modesto theater has a four-day treat for you

The State Theatre will show eight of the films in “The Fast and the Furious” franchise. Universal Studios

Can’t get enough of “The Fast and the Furious” films? The State Theatre will show eight of the franchise’s films. They’re among the entertainment options in the Modesto and Mother Lode regions from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. Here’s a look at some of what’s planned:

Fast, Furious days





The State Theatre holds a four-day feast for fans of “The Fast and the Furious” film series with its “Furiously Fast Weekend.” Eight films will be screened from Friday to Monday.

WHEN: Various times, Aug. 27-30

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $9-$11, $69 pass to all eight films

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

“Grease”

The State Theatre continues its Graffiti Summer offerings with a “Grease: Sing-a-Long.” Patrons are invited to sing as the classical musical plays out on screen.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Aug. 28

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $9

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Graffiti Summer concert

The Julius Melendez & Juan Escavido Latin All Star Band play a Graffiti Summer concert in downtown Modesto featuring Latin, rock, blues, jazz and classic music.

WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 28

WHERE: 10th Street Plaza, Modesto.

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: visitmodesto.com/events/julius-melendez-latin-all-star-band

“Shrek the Musical”

Sierra Repertory Theatre returns to the stage after a season dark with Broadway’s “Shrek the Musical,” based on the Oscar-winning film. SRT will require ticket holders show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within the previous 72 hours and wear masks at all times within the theater.

WHEN: Various times, Sept. 2-Oct. 3

WHERE: East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way

TICKETS: $20-$42

ONLINE: www.sierrarep.org

Portuguese festival

The San Joaquin Valley Portuguese Festival features dancing, music, food, carnival rides, vendors and more. There will be a parade Aug. 28 and a Portuguese Bloodless Bullfight on Aug. 29. Proceeds benefit the Carlos Vieira Foundation Race for Autism campaign.

WHEN: Gates open 9 a.m. Aug. 28, noon Aug. 29

WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, Turlock

TICKETS: $15 presale only two-day tickets; $10 per day at the gate; free under age 10

ONLINE: www.carlosvieirafoundation.org