Postponed summer ritual returns. Here’s a rundown of Modesto’s Graffiti Summer events

Canceled in 2020 and postponed this year, Modesto’s annual Graffiti Summer celebration is about to return.

Traditionally held in June, Graffiti Summer pays homage to the region’s car culture and cruising history that Modesto native George Lucas recreated in his 1973 film “American Graffiti.”

The coronavirus pandemic canceled 2020 celebrations. This year, reopening of the state and easing of pandemic restrictions came too late to plan events for June, Todd Aaronson, CEO of the Modesto Convention & Visitors Bureau – which coordinates Graffiti Summer – said in May.

So they decided to move the celebration to August.

“We’re excited to have it back,” Aaronson said last week. “I feel great that we’re doing this in our community. We want to do it safely, carefully and appropriately.”

Best of the Bee newsletter Sign up for a weekly dose of top stories and positive news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Best of The Bee newsletter Sign up for your weekly positive recharge: Read all about the good news in Modesto. SIGN UP

To that end, he said, organizers of the events have been meeting and discussing coronavirus precautions. Most events are outdoors, with the exception of movie screenings.

Visit Modesto has requested that all event organizers have masks and hand sanitizer available for patrons who want them.

The biggest weekend of events is put on by the North Modesto Kiwanis Club, with its American Graffiti Festival and Car Show. The celebration includes a parade downtown on Aug. 20 and a festival at the Municipal Golf Course on Aug. 21 and 22.

Graffiti Summer schedule

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Here’s a look at events scheduled, according to the Visit Modesto website, visitmodesto.com:

MASRA Graffiti Classic – Aug. 15: Modesto Area Street Rod Association’s car show. There will be a separate parking area for classic pickups. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. McHenry Village, Modesto.

“American Graffiti” – Aug. 15: The State Theatre shows Lucas’ film chronicling a night of teenage cruising in his hometown. 2 p.m. State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto. $9.

Mid-Valley Chevy Park-N-Shine – Aug. 16-19: Mid-Valley Chevy Club car shows at various locations. Shows begin at 5 p.m. Aug. 16, Century Center, Modesto; Aug. 17, Vintage Faire Mall, Modesto; Aug. 18, Cool Hand Lukes, Riverbank; Aug. 19, downtown Modesto.

MAMA Celebrates Graffiti Summer – Aug. 18: Modesto Area Music Association presents an outdoor concert. Patrons can take blankets and picnic meals and beverages. 5 to 8 p.m. Mancini Bowl at Graceada Park, Modesto. Free.

Cruise Walk of Fame Celebration – Aug. 19: Five people and the Modesto Area Street Rod Association will be inducted into the downtown Walk of Fame. 6 to 7 p.m. 10th Street Plaza, Modesto.

American Graffiti Festival Parade – Aug. 20: North Modesto Kiwanis Club hosts as hundreds of classic cars travel downtown and on McHenry Avenue. 6:30 p.m.

North Modesto Kiwanis Car Show – Aug. 21-22: Rows of vintage and classic vehicles highlight the festival, which also features music, food, vendors and a beer and wine garden. Proceeds benefit local youth programs. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 22. Modesto Municipal Golf Course. Awards presentation 2 p.m. Aug. 22. $10, free ages 12 and under.

Furiously Fast Weekend – Aug. 27-30: Screenings of “The Fast and the Furious” film series. Various times and ticket prices. State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto.

“Grease” Sing Along – Aug. 28: Screening of classic musical with patrons encouraged to sing along with famous songs. 2 p.m. State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto. $9.

Julius Melendez & Juan Escavido Latin All Star Band – Aug. 28: Melendez was a trumpet player for Santana. The group will play Latin, rock, blues, jazz and classic music. 5-8 p.m. 10th Street Plaza, Modesto.