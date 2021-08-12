Nostalgic music, nostalgic cruising among Modesto entertainment to be enjoyed

The Australian Bee Gees Show comes to the Gallo Center.

Tributes to the Bee Gees and George Michael, along with Graffiti Summer events are among the entertainment options in the Modesto region Aug. 13-20. For more Graffiti Summer celebrations happening see visitmodesto.com.

Australian Bee Gees Show

This multi-media concert recreates the trio’s music, clothes, style and moves with hits including “Staying Alive,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “How Deep Is Your Love” and “Jive Talkin’.”

WHEN: 8 p.m. Aug. 20

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$69

ONLINE: galloarts.org

“American Graffiti”

High school grads spend a final night cruising the strip in this film from Modesto native George Lucas about his hometown. Part of this year’s Graffiti Summer events.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Aug. 15

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $9

ONLINE: thestate.org

Classic cars parade

The North Modesto Kiwanis Club hosts hundreds of classic cars in this year’s Graffiti Summer parade on the streets of downtown and McHenry Avenue.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20

WHERE: Downtown Modesto and McHenry Avenue

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: visitmodesto.com

George Michael tribute

Performer Robert Bartko pays tribute to the late singer in this concert. Songs include “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Careless Whisper” and more.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Aug. 19

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $20-$25

ONLINE: thestate.org

Art walk

The Third Thursday Art Walk has returned. Venues participating include Mistlin Gallery, Chartreuse Muse, Preservation Coffee and Dragonfly Art for Life.

WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 19

WHERE: Downtown Modesto

TICKETS: Free

CALL: 209-529-3369