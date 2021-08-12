Entertainment
Nostalgic music, nostalgic cruising among Modesto entertainment to be enjoyed
Tributes to the Bee Gees and George Michael, along with Graffiti Summer events are among the entertainment options in the Modesto region Aug. 13-20. For more Graffiti Summer celebrations happening see visitmodesto.com.
Australian Bee Gees Show
This multi-media concert recreates the trio’s music, clothes, style and moves with hits including “Staying Alive,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “How Deep Is Your Love” and “Jive Talkin’.”
WHEN: 8 p.m. Aug. 20
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$69
ONLINE: galloarts.org
“American Graffiti”
High school grads spend a final night cruising the strip in this film from Modesto native George Lucas about his hometown. Part of this year’s Graffiti Summer events.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Aug. 15
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $9
ONLINE: thestate.org
Classic cars parade
The North Modesto Kiwanis Club hosts hundreds of classic cars in this year’s Graffiti Summer parade on the streets of downtown and McHenry Avenue.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20
WHERE: Downtown Modesto and McHenry Avenue
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: visitmodesto.com
George Michael tribute
Performer Robert Bartko pays tribute to the late singer in this concert. Songs include “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Careless Whisper” and more.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Aug. 19
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20-$25
ONLINE: thestate.org
Art walk
The Third Thursday Art Walk has returned. Venues participating include Mistlin Gallery, Chartreuse Muse, Preservation Coffee and Dragonfly Art for Life.
WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 19
WHERE: Downtown Modesto
TICKETS: Free
CALL: 209-529-3369
