Entertainment
Hypnotic comedy, musical just two entertainment options in Modesto. See where, when
A hypnotic show at the State Theatre and a popular musical at the Gallo Center are just two of the entertainment options in the Modesto region Aug. 6-13. Here’s a look at some of what’s happening:
Hypnotism
John Farley’s Live Hypnotic Comedy Show comes to the State Theatre. The show’s full content is a secret, but laughter is promised.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Aug. 6
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $18.50-$28.50
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
“West Side Story”
Modesto Performing Arts returns with Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story” at the Gallo Center. The re-telling of “Romeo and Juliet” centers around choreographed feuds of street gangs in Manhattan.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7, 13-14, and at 2 p.m. Aug. 8 and 15
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $21-$38
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Zazu Pitts
The Zasu Pitts Memorial Orchestra returns to perform a benefit concert for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Stanislaus County, an organization for children in foster care. Expect other guests also to take the stage.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Aug. 13
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $40-$42
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Autumn Art Festival
Mistlin Gallery presents its annual Autumn Art Festival, featuring regional artists. Prizes are awarded for the juried show in five category mediums, painting, drawing, photography, graphics and mixed media.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 10-Oct. 8
WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: ccaagallery.org
Day on the Green
Tribute band Journey Revisited plays A Day on the Green at Del Rio Country Club. The show is a benefit for First Tee Central Valley and the State Theatre. Take lawn chairs or blankets. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Aug. 7
WHERE: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road, Modesto
TICKETS: $40 advance, $50 gate
ONLINE: www.facebook.com/delriocountryclub801
Comments