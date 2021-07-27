Modesto’s Fruit Yard Amphitheater sets shows. See who will be performing

Little Big Town is set to play the Fruit Yard Amphitheater. Invision/AP

Four shows are on the schedule for Modesto’s Fruit Yard Amphitheater, after a year of pandemic shutdown.

Country music group Little Big Town plays Sunday, Aug. 1; country singer Cole Swindell plays Thursday, Aug. 5; classic pop stars Rick Springfield and Richard Marx join for a show Friday, Aug. 27; and country singer Dustin Lynch will play on a date to be announced, according to the venue’s website.

Lynch had been scheduled to play in 2020 before being canceled by the shutdown.

Rurally located adjacent to orchards and a longstanding restaurant just west of Waterford, the amphitheater — officially called the Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheatre at The Fruit Yard — has lawn seating as well as reserved seating to accommodate about 3,500.

The amphitheater opened in 2018 with a show by Amy Grant. It had its first full season in 2019.

Tickets for Little Big Town are $135-$250, according to the Ticketmaster link from the Fruit Yard website; $45-$105 for Swindell; $50-$125 for Springfield and Marx; with prices to be determined for Lynch.

See www.thefruityardevents.com for more.

Ironstone also books shows

The Ironstone Amphitheater in the Mother Lode town of Murphys also has shows booked, according to its website.

Country singer Brantley Gilbert plays Saturday, Aug. 7; country’s Justin Moore plays with Clay Walker on Friday, Aug. 13; rock group Counting Crows plays Monday, Sept. 6; rock band Train is set for Thursday, Sept. 9; classic rockers Styx and REO Speedwagon play Friday, Sept. 17; and country star Toby Keith plays Sunday, Sept. 19.

Tickets are $50-$250 for Gilbert, according to the Ticketmaster link on the Ironstone website; $47-$250 for Moore; $52-$297 for Counting Crows; $57-$317 for Train; $47-$299 for Styx and REO Speedwagon; and $55-$400 for Keith.

See ironstoneamphitheatre.net/wired for more.