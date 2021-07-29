Entertainment
Rock at Gallo Center, more places to get out, be entertained in Modesto region
A performance by rock band Everclear, canceled last year, is set for the Gallo Center for the Arts, just one of the entertainment options in the Modesto region July 30-Aug. 7. Here’s a look at a few of the events that are scheduled:
Everclear
Formed by Art Alexakis in 1991, rock band Everclear has 11 studio releases, numerous videos and accolades that include a 1998 Grammy nomination. The band is best known for hits “Santa Monica” and “Father of Mine.”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39-$79
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Anthony Bourdain film
The State Theatre screens “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” a behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. The late Bourdain appeared in 2011 at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto.
WHEN: July 30-Aug. 8
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $9-$11
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
“King Lear”
Prospect Theater Project returns to live performances with a less familiar take on Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” Prospect will present a version of the story by Nahum Tate, which restores much of the narrative to its original telling.
WHEN: 7 p.m. July 30-31, 2 p.m. July 25 and Aug. 1
WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25
ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org
“Sole” art
An art show at Prospect Theater Project in Modesto takes a witty look at the art of the shoe. The “Good for the Sole” exhibit features more than 30 works by Elaine Kidd. Snacks and beverages will be available.
WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Aug. 6-8 and Aug. 13-15
WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto
TICKETS: Free admission
ONLINE: https://prospecttheaterproject.org
