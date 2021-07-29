Entertainment

Rock at Gallo Center, more places to get out, be entertained in Modesto region

Everclear will take its rock to the Gallo Center for the Arts.
A performance by rock band Everclear, canceled last year, is set for the Gallo Center for the Arts, just one of the entertainment options in the Modesto region July 30-Aug. 7. Here’s a look at a few of the events that are scheduled:

Everclear

Formed by Art Alexakis in 1991, rock band Everclear has 11 studio releases, numerous videos and accolades that include a 1998 Grammy nomination. The band is best known for hits “Santa Monica” and “Father of Mine.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$79

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Anthony Bourdain film

The State Theatre screens “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” a behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. The late Bourdain appeared in 2011 at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto.

WHEN: July 30-Aug. 8

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $9-$11

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

“King Lear”

Prospect Theater Project returns to live performances with a less familiar take on Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” Prospect will present a version of the story by Nahum Tate, which restores much of the narrative to its original telling.

WHEN: 7 p.m. July 30-31, 2 p.m. July 25 and Aug. 1

WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25

ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org

“Sole” art

An art show at Prospect Theater Project in Modesto takes a witty look at the art of the shoe. The “Good for the Sole” exhibit features more than 30 works by Elaine Kidd. Snacks and beverages will be available.

WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Aug. 6-8 and Aug. 13-15

WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto

TICKETS: Free admission

ONLINE: https://prospecttheaterproject.org

