Rock at Gallo Center, more places to get out, be entertained in Modesto region

Everclear will take its rock to the Gallo Center for the Arts. Gallo Center for the Arts

A performance by rock band Everclear, canceled last year, is set for the Gallo Center for the Arts, just one of the entertainment options in the Modesto region July 30-Aug. 7. Here’s a look at a few of the events that are scheduled:

Everclear

Formed by Art Alexakis in 1991, rock band Everclear has 11 studio releases, numerous videos and accolades that include a 1998 Grammy nomination. The band is best known for hits “Santa Monica” and “Father of Mine.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$79

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Anthony Bourdain film

The State Theatre screens “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” a behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. The late Bourdain appeared in 2011 at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto.

WHEN: July 30-Aug. 8

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $9-$11

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

“King Lear”

Prospect Theater Project returns to live performances with a less familiar take on Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” Prospect will present a version of the story by Nahum Tate, which restores much of the narrative to its original telling.

WHEN: 7 p.m. July 30-31, 2 p.m. July 25 and Aug. 1

WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25

ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org

“Sole” art

An art show at Prospect Theater Project in Modesto takes a witty look at the art of the shoe. The “Good for the Sole” exhibit features more than 30 works by Elaine Kidd. Snacks and beverages will be available.

WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Aug. 6-8 and Aug. 13-15

WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto

TICKETS: Free admission

ONLINE: https://prospecttheaterproject.org