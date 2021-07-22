Entertainment
Itching to get out, be entertained? Even get a little messy? Options in Modesto region
A reopened Gallo Center for the Arts and Christmas in July at the State Theatre offer just two of the entertainment options July 23-30 in the Modesto and Mother Lode regions. Here’s a look at a few of the events that will be happening:
YES Company
YES Company presents its 30th Anniversary Concert, the first live performance at the Gallo Center since the pandemic shutdown. The show will feature songs from musicals performed by the Youth Entertainment Stage Company over the decades.
WHEN: 7 p.m. July 23-24, 2 p.m. July 25
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto.
TICKETS: $14-$45
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Haggard Brothers
The Haggard Brothers, sons of country star Merle Haggard, also will play at the Gallo Center. Ben and Noel Haggard join their father’s band, The Strangers, for an evening of music.
WHEN: 7 p.m. July 28
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto.
TICKETS: $19-$59
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Christmas in July
The State Theatre presents its Christmas in July featuring three classic holiday films, “Elf,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story.”
WHEN: “Elf” 4 p.m. July 23, 7 p.m. July 24; “It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m. July 23, 1 p.m. July 24, 5 p.m. July 25; “A Christmas Story” 4 p.m. July 24, 2 p.m. July 25
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $6
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Family Friday
The Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock offers its live Family Fridays with a “Say Yes to the Mess” art event. There will be art stations set up on the outdoor patio and inside the studio. Families should dress appropriately for getting messy. Masks required indoors.
WHEN: 7-8 p.m. July 23
WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: carnegieartsturlock.org
Summer of Fun
This is the final weekend of the Stanislaus County Fair’s Summer of Fun. There is food for sale and livestock exhibits, with monster trucks in the Arena.
WHEN: Food available 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 23-24, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 25. Monster trucks 7 p.m. July 23-24
WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock
TICKETS: Free to enter, $25 for Monster Truck shows
ONLINE: stancofair.com
Mistlin exhibit
The current exhibit at the Mistlin Gallery closes July 30. “Domestics: Home is Art” features paintings, drawings, mixed media, collage, sculpture, photography, ceramics and 3-D art that depict home life and everyday objects found in and around the home.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m. Saturdays through July 30
WHERE: 1015 J St. Modesto
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: ccaagallery.org
Outdoor market
The Twain Harte Summer Outdoor Market will offer more than 60 vendors with art, vintage jewelry, health and wellness products, specialty foods and more.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 24-25
WHERE: Downtown Twain Harte
TICKETS: Free
CALL: 831-345-2006
