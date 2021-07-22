Itching to get out, be entertained? Even get a little messy? Options in Modesto region

Noel Haggard, pictured, and his brother Ben will present the music of their father, Merle Haggard, at the Gallo Center. Gallo Center for the Arts

A reopened Gallo Center for the Arts and Christmas in July at the State Theatre offer just two of the entertainment options July 23-30 in the Modesto and Mother Lode regions. Here’s a look at a few of the events that will be happening:

YES Company

YES Company presents its 30th Anniversary Concert, the first live performance at the Gallo Center since the pandemic shutdown. The show will feature songs from musicals performed by the Youth Entertainment Stage Company over the decades.

WHEN: 7 p.m. July 23-24, 2 p.m. July 25

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto.

TICKETS: $14-$45

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Haggard Brothers

The Haggard Brothers, sons of country star Merle Haggard, also will play at the Gallo Center. Ben and Noel Haggard join their father’s band, The Strangers, for an evening of music.

WHEN: 7 p.m. July 28

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto.

TICKETS: $19-$59

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Christmas in July

The State Theatre presents its Christmas in July featuring three classic holiday films, “Elf,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story.”

WHEN: “Elf” 4 p.m. July 23, 7 p.m. July 24; “It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m. July 23, 1 p.m. July 24, 5 p.m. July 25; “A Christmas Story” 4 p.m. July 24, 2 p.m. July 25

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $6

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Family Friday

The Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock offers its live Family Fridays with a “Say Yes to the Mess” art event. There will be art stations set up on the outdoor patio and inside the studio. Families should dress appropriately for getting messy. Masks required indoors.

WHEN: 7-8 p.m. July 23

WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: carnegieartsturlock.org

Summer of Fun

This is the final weekend of the Stanislaus County Fair’s Summer of Fun. There is food for sale and livestock exhibits, with monster trucks in the Arena.

WHEN: Food available 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 23-24, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 25. Monster trucks 7 p.m. July 23-24

WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock

TICKETS: Free to enter, $25 for Monster Truck shows

ONLINE: stancofair.com

Mistlin exhibit

The current exhibit at the Mistlin Gallery closes July 30. “Domestics: Home is Art” features paintings, drawings, mixed media, collage, sculpture, photography, ceramics and 3-D art that depict home life and everyday objects found in and around the home.

WHEN: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m. Saturdays through July 30

WHERE: 1015 J St. Modesto

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: ccaagallery.org

Outdoor market

The Twain Harte Summer Outdoor Market will offer more than 60 vendors with art, vintage jewelry, health and wellness products, specialty foods and more.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 24-25

WHERE: Downtown Twain Harte

TICKETS: Free

CALL: 831-345-2006