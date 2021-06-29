Independence Day celebrations are back in Modesto area. Here is where, when to find them

American independence will get its day in 2021.

That’s unlike 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down community celebrations in the Modesto region.

But this year, revelers can find events as well as fireworks displays. Because July 4 falls on a Sunday, festivities are set for the day before, except in Columbia.

In Modesto, a parade in downtown is planned for July 3 at 9:30 a.m., a partnership between the Modesto Kiwanis Club and the city. There also will be food and craft vendors in front of the Gallo Center for the Arts from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more, see modestojulyparade.com.

Fireworks will go off in Modesto at John Thurman Field later that night. Normally, the Modesto Nuts have a baseball game prior to the celebration, but the team is on the road. Instead, the Nuts are set to host a teachers vs. nurses softball game beginning at 5:30 p.m.

There will be a movie shown after the game, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” with fireworks going off immediately after the film. Tickets are $10 grandstand, $12 upper box, $15 hall of fame and super box, and $20 for field access. After the fireworks, there will be a concert by local band Blue Line. For tickets, go to www.modestonuts.com.

Near Oakdale, Woodward Reservoir’s fireworks show over the water is planned for July 3. Arrive early, because upon reaching capacity, the park will be closed to inbound traffic. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Attendees should plan to stay inside the park until the fireworks end. Woodward is at 14528 26 Mile Road. Cost is $25 per carload. www.stancountyparks.com.

At Don Pedro Lake, fireworks July 3 are set to begin at 9:30 p.m. Parking is limited, so people should arrive early. Don Pedro is near the Blue Oaks recreation area in La Grange. Cost is $40 per vehicle. www.donpedrolake.com.

If you’re looking to get out of Stanislaus County, head to the Mother Lode and Columbia Historic State Park. Its Glorious Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 features a parade, games, contests and more.

The festivities, sponsored by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, begin with a flag raising and black powder musket salute by the Columbia Militia at 11 a.m. There will be a concert also at 11 a.m. on Main St. www.visitcolumbiacalifornia.com/2021-glorious-4th-of-july-celebration.