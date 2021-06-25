Now you can see in person a Modesto-made film previously only available online

A scene from “The Race,” presented by Opera Modesto. Opera Modesto

The State Theatre will offer two screenings of Opera Modesto’s film mashup of Aesop’s Fables, filmed in the Central Valley.

“The Race” will be shown at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the downtown Modesto theater. Tickets are $7.

Filmed during the coronavirus pandemic in October and November, the musical had only been available online. It was shown in April as part of Opera Modesto’s Festival@Home productions.

The 45-minute film will be followed by a 25-minute behind-the-scenes feature about making a movie during a pandemic, according to The State’s website.

The film has won more than 50 awards in international film festivals, according to a previous press release from Opera Modesto.

“The Race” was inspired in part by the musical “Into the Woods” and is a mashup of five Aesop’s Fables, according to Opera Modesto. “The Tortoise and the Hare” provides the story’s backbone and intersects with “The Bear and the Bees,” “The Hares and the Frogs,” “The Fox and the Grapes” and “The Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing.”

For more information, see thestate.org.