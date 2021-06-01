Ready to get out to festivals again? Some plan return to Modesto, Mother Lode regions

The Celtic Heritage Celebration moves to June this year. Submitted by Patrick Karnahan

June brings summer and a return of some festivals normally held annually in the Modesto and Mother Lode regions.

Events were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some remain canceled this year, while other communities and organizations are ready to bring back their festivities.

One planned is a 2021-only affair – Oakdale’s 150th birthday celebration, with numerous events over several days.

Also, the Celtic Heritage Celebration, formerly the Sonora Celtic Faire, has moved to June from its normal March date.

Canceled this year are the Patterson Apricot Fiesta and the Merced County Fair, according to their websites, as well as the the Royal Flush Crapper Derby and Craft Fair in Twain Harte, according to the Twain Harte Rotary Club, which puts on the event.

Events plan return

There still will be festivals to enjoy. Each will have its own pandemic precautions and could be subject to changing guidelines.

HILMAR DAIRY FESTIVAL – June 12: The event includes Little Milkman and Milkmaid contest, food and craft vendors and fireworks. 5-10 p.m. Hilmar High School football field, 7807 N. Lander Ave., Hilmar. Free. hilmarchamber.com.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – June 19: The festival includes food, entertainment, activities for children, vendors, gospel singers, cultural performances, educational exhibits, a Black business expo and community resource information. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. King-Kennedy Memorial Center at Mellis Park, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive. 209-568-3643.

CELTIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION – June 19-20: Jousting, armored foot combat, live entertainment, vendors, whiskey tasting competition, Scottish pipers, fire show, juggling shows, fire-breathing dragon, Celtic living history area, food, more. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. June 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 20. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Angels Camp. $12-$55. celticheritagecelebration.com.

TUOLUMNE LUMBER JUBILEE – June 25-27: Parade begins 10 a.m. on June 26. Other events include music, logging competitions, tug-of-war contests and more. West Side Memorial Park, Tuolumne. Free. See https://vfwpost4748.org for times and details.

Multi-day celebration in Oakdale

OAKDALE’S 150TH BIRTHDAY – June 23-27: Oakdale’s birthday celebration features events over several days, including the following:

June 23: Dying Breed Brewing kicks off the event with a limited-release beer, live music and food. 5-9 p.m. 963 Shepard Court. Free admission. Limited reservations at 209-322-3526.

June 24: Western Extravaganza at the Oakdale Cowboy Museum with kids games, line dancing and museum tours. 4-8 p.m. 355 East F St. Free. 847-7049.

June 25: Visit Oakdale presents the “Hunt for History – 150 Years in the Making,” a citywide self-guided scavenger hunt. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. visitoakdale.com; Oakdale Museum hosts “Stepping Through Time – A Walk Through History Experience,” with artifacts and items on display. Noon-5:30 p.m. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S 2nd Ave. Free; Oakdale Enrichment Society hosts a time capsule ceremony. 6 p.m. Gene Bianchi Community Center.

June 26: Oakdale Enrichment Society presents Oakdale’s 150th Birthday Celebration & 4th of July All American Bash with a parade at 9 a.m. on F Street from Walgreens to Seventh Street. The main activities are 2:30-10 p.m., including a kids zone, food and beverages, tractor pull and live music. Fireworks begin at dark. Oakdale Rodeo Grounds, 1624 E. F St. Ticket prices to be announced. For more, see oakdaleoes.com.

June 27: Cottonwood Cafe offers a celebration toast and mimosa bar with $5 specialty toasts, $2 mimosas. 8:30-10:30 a.m. 154 S. Yosemite Ave.; Oakdale Chamber of Commerce hosts “Exploring the Past” historical site tours. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. For details, call the chamber at 847-2244.