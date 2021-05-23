Here are plans for Modesto’s Graffiti Summer. Hint: It won’t be in June

Normally held in June, plans to celebrate Modesto’s “American Graffiti” connection will be pushed deeper into the summer this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has most organizations and groups that have held Graffiti Summer events planning them for August.

Todd Aaronson, CEO of the Modesto Convention & Visitors Bureau – which coordinates Graffiti Summer – said they learned a month ago about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to reopen the state on June 15. Because groups involved in Graffiti Summer need months to organize, the Visitor’s Bureau went to the city in April to see if the celebrations could be scheduled for August.

They got the OK to move ahead with plans for the events, “based on any safety protocols that may be implemented at that time,” he said.

Graffiti Summer annually celebrates the region’s car culture and cruising history that Modesto native George Lucas recreated in his classic 1973 film “American Graffiti.”

It’s featured car shows, festivals, film screenings, live entertainment and more over the years. Last year’s Graffiti Summer was canceled by the pandemic.

The biggest weekend of events is put on by the North Modesto Kiwanis Club. Its American Graffiti Festival and Car Show is planned to return, including a parade downtown on Aug. 20 and festival at the Municipal Golf Course on Aug. 21-22, according to the Visit Modesto website Graffiti link.

More events being planned

Other August events on the site include the Modesto Area Street Rod Association’s car show Aug. 15 at McHenry Village and the Mid-Valley Chevy Park-N-Shine shows Aug. 16-19 in downtown.

While the State Theatre plans its annual screenings of “American Graffiti” and “Grease” in June, both are set to be screened again in August, State Theatre Executive Director Kirstie Boyett said in a text message.

Also planned are the Cruise Walk of Fame inductions on Aug. 19, according to Chris Murphy, board chair for Visit Modesto, along with other events such as the Phase I opening of the planned Graffiti Museum.

“There’s still stuff that’s kind of coming together for August,” Murphy said.

Aaronson also anticipates more events to be added, including for the second weekend of August.

As far as pandemic precautions, it will be up to the city and county, based on state guidance, what protocols will need to be put in place if the celebration moves forward, he said.

Murphy said “people are super excited” that events are being planned.

“I think if everything gets ... approved, I think a lot of these (events) are going to be well attended this summer,” Murphy said.

Aaronson said he’s among those excited for a return of Graffiti Summer. “It’s a staple in Modesto. A summer without Graffiti Summer is a bummer.”