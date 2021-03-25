Modesto-raised filmmaker plans a comedy about his Crohn’s disease. Here’s how to help

Modesto-raised Derek Mari is making a comedy film about his struggle with Crohn’s disease.

He launched a crowd-funding campaign Tuesday, March 23, for the feature-length work, “Crohnie.”

Mari is a 2014 graduate of Beyer High School who now works as a writer and director in Los Angeles. In the movie, he will play an aspiring comedian dealing not only with the disease but with his parents’ impending divorce.

“It’s a heartfelt comedy about identity, family and the daily struggles of an embarrassing illness,” says the pitch on WeFunder.com.

Crohn’s is a form of inflammatory bowel disease that can cause severe diarrhea and other problems, according to the Mayo Clinic. There is no cure, but treatments can relieve the symptoms.

Crohn’s can strike at any age but mainly affects teens and young adults, according to KidsHealth.org. The website has information on diagnosis, treatment and other topics.

Mari said on WeFunder.com that he was diagnosed at 14 and spent seven days in a hospital at 21. He hopes his film resonates among the estimated 45 million Americans with Crohn’s and related conditions.

“Chronie” is Mari’s first full-length feature. His screenplay was a finalist for the Sundance Institute’s 2020 Development Lab. He also produced a short version of the film to share with investors.

Mari and his colleagues hope to raise $300,000 to $500,000 for the full production. They note that this is tiny compared with typical Hollywood budgets, but the crew has the talents needed for a polished product.

WeFunder is not a donation site but rather a way for supporters to invest in a project and possibly share in the profit.