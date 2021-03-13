Where you can go Sunday for free, day-into-night live rock music in Modesto

Valley Music Institute Director Darin Morris will bring his VMI Rocks bands to John Thurman Field on Sunday, March 14. aalfaro@modbee.com

More than 40 Modesto region bands will gather at John Thurman Field on Sunday to perform a day-into-night drive-in concert.

The VMI Rocks concert is being put on by Valley Music Institute, which is led by Director Darin Morris. The music begins at 10 a.m., according to its website, with new groups of bands playing each hour. The final bands go on at 8 p.m.

There will be a big screen showing the bands as they play live. The event at John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, is free.

The State Theatre will sell popcorn, candy and waters, according to Kirstie Boyett, executive director of the State. There also will be a tapas truck.

VMI Rocks pairs budding musicians and music students to form bands to learn the basics of rock ‘n’ roll performance.