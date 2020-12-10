How to see Modesto ballet’s holiday performance after in-person plans canceled

Central West Ballet will present its “The Nutcracker in a Nutshell” online. Central West Ballet

Best-laid plans have taken a beating this year, including Central West Ballet’s intent to hold in-person abridged performances of a holiday classic.

That ended with the governor’s stay-at-home order for the region because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the company quickly adjusted and will present its “The Nutcracker in a Nutshell” online instead.

The Modesto ballet company turned the live performance into a film and will present its abridged version of the Christmas mainstay online from Dec. 21-28.

Originally, CWB believed they could safely offer the program at its large studio. They even had a plan for traditional Sugar Plum Fairy Parties, all with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

But with the recent stay-at-home order, that’s been canceled and those at the helm of the professional dance company made the quick decision to show the performance online.

“Because this project is an abridged version of “The Nutcracker,” it wasn’t difficult to make the decision to transfer to film,” Artistic Director Rene Daveluy said in an email. “We are, by now, used to quickly adapting with the changes in our situation.”

The abridged version blends both acts together in under an hour and with reduced casting, according to Daveluy. The story will be told with the most famous and entertaining scenes.

People who purchase tickets will receive a link to the performance via email. Tickets are $32 at www.centralwestballet.org.

“We are now looking forward to what 2021 will bring,” Daveluy said. “So far so good for CWB. We keep weathering the situation as it comes.”