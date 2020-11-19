Prospect Theater puts modern twist on Homer classic with streamed production

Jack Souza stars in Prospect Theater Project’s “An Iliad.” Prospect Theater Project

A modern-day retelling of a Homer classic is the latest play from a Modesto theater company.

Prospect Theater Project is streaming “An Iliad” through Nov. 29. The company is presenting the play online only due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ancient tale of the Trojan War collides with the modern world using poetry and humor, according to a press release. Set in current times, it features a lone figure on an otherwise empty stage.

“In looking for ways to explore this new ‘theater under COVID’ reality, I was led to consider presenting theater in one of its most primitive stripped-down forms — storytelling,” Prospect Theater Project’s Artistic Director Jack Souza said in the release.

The poet modernizes the story while staying anchored in Homer’s tale, the release said. Souza stars in the play.

Best of the Bee newsletter Sign up for a weekly dose of top stories and positive news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“There is no construct in which ‘Iliad’ is an antiwar story. But this production takes the epic tale and invites us to mediate those warring factions in a surprising contemporary light,” Souza said.

Prospect is collaborating with local filmmakers Mark and Greg Runnels, along with local composer David Eakin, according to the release. “Our ambition is to go far beyond simply recording a theatrical experience, and produce something more cinematic,” Souza said.

Tickets for “An Iliad” are $20, available at prospecttheaterproject.org or by calling 209-549-9341. Patrons will get instructions on how to stream the play when buying tickets.