Entertainment Calendar: Events across the Modesto, CA, region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

CLASSIC ALBUM LIVE: TOM PETTY ▪ Nov. 22

Performing “Damn the Torpedoes.” 7:30 p.m. $$29-$59.

STOMP ▪ Nov. 23

Troupe uses unconventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with rhythms. 7:30 p.m. $29-$99.

LITTLE TEXAS ▪ Nov. 24

Country band. 4 p.m. $29-$69.

A VERY ELECTRIC CHRISTMAS ▪ Nov. 29

Lightwire Theater’s story of a young bird named Max, and his family, as they begin their journey south for the winter. 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. $12-$24.

“BABES IN TOYLAND” ▪ Nov. 29-Dec. 1

Modesto Performing Arts presents classic holiday tale. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, 3 p.m. Nov. 30, 2 p.m. Dec. 1. $15-$19.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS ▪ Nov. 30

Holiday music. 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. $39-$89.

A MERRY-ACHI CHRISTMAS ▪ Dec. 1

Featuring Mariachi Sol de Mexico, a 13-piece ensemble. 2 p.m. $29-$69.

ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL ▪ Dec. 2

Holiday-themed concert series “Merry Texas Christmas Y’all.” 7:30 p.m. $29-$59.

JOHN TESH: ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS ▪ Dec. 3

International entertainer. 7:30 p.m. $19-$59.

HOLIDAY POPS ▪ Dec. 6-7

Modesto Symphony Orchestra annual holiday program. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 2 p.m. Dec. 7. $39-$94.

The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100. www.galloarts.org.

MUSIC

UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.

RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com

TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing

Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.

FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND Ongoing

9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com

GOOD TIME ACCORDION CLUB ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. Second Wednesdays. Escalon Community Center. $5. 209-544-8655

MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing

Thursdays and Fridays, Sandy Maule. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com

MUSIC AT THE BRAVE BULL ▪ Ongoing

Dec. 11, Cole Hinkle and the Debauchery with touring band Robber's Roost, 9 p.m. $5, 21 and over only. Thursdays, open mic. 701 S. 9th St., Modesto.

MJC FALL STRING RECITAL ▪ Nov. 22

Modesto Junior College students will perform solo works by Bach, Bohm, Goltermann, Marcello, Schumann, Squire, Telemann and Webster. 7 p.m. in the MJC Recital Hall on the East Campus, 435 College Ave. Free.

“THE PASSION OF FLAMENCO” ▪ Nov. 23

David Chapman on guitar and flamenco dancers. Champagne and desserts. 7 p.m. Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St. Modesto. $30, $20 students, $50 VIP. mistlingallery.eventbrite.com.

ACID TONGUE, COUNTRY CLUB, HAIKU TUNNEL ▪ Nov. 23

Hosted Music by The Shire Community Space and Tri-Chromatic Gallery. 7-11 p.m. Tri-Chromatic Gallery, 1321 J St., Modesto. $8 on Eventbrite

SING-ALONG “MESSIAH” ▪ Nov. 24

Singers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in performance of G.F. Handel’s “Messiah.” 3 p.m. Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Free. 209-765-6388.

HANDEL'S "MESSIAH" ▪ Dec. 1

Ripon Oratorio Society’s annual presentation. Singers are asked to contribute a small membership fee. An offering will be taken during the presentation to offset the expenses. Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, 517 Orange Ave., Ripon.

THE STATE THEATRE

FILM: “THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL” ▪ Nov. 21

Story of a legendary concierge at a famous European hotel between the wars and his friendship with a young employee who becomes his trusted protégé. 7 p.m. $11.

FILM: “JOJO RABBIT” ▪ Nov. 22-Dec. 4

A lonely German boy discovers his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. $9-$11.

FILM: “EVIL DEAD 2” ▪ Nov. 22

At a cabin the woods, Ash Williams and his girlfriend play a voice recording from an archeologist chanting from The Book of the Dead. 9 p.m. $11.

BRETT DENNEN AND BAND ▪ Nov. 23

Camp Jack Hazard benefit features Oakdale native and band. 8 p.m. $35-$65.

FILM: “BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY” SING ALONG ▪ Nov. 24

Watch the film and belt out your favorite Queen songs. 2 p.m. $9.

FILM: “BEETLEJUICE” ▪ Nov. 27

A couple of recently deceased ghosts contract the services of a "bio-exorcist" in order to remove the obnoxious new owners of their house. 7 p.m. $11.

STEVE TREVINO ▪ Nov. 30

Comedian. 8 p.m. $38.

FILM: “GONE WITH THE WIND” ▪ Dec. 1

Classic film. 2 p.m. $9.

A CROONING HOLIDAY WITH THE RAT PACK ▪ Dec. 5

Afternoon of classic Christmas and crooner tunes. 2 p.m. Free.

FILM: “WARREN MILLER FILM TOUR” ▪ Dec. 5-6

Featuring ski legends like Glen Plake, alongside newcomers Caite Zeliff, Jaelin Kauf, and Baker Boyd. 7 p.m. $25-$27.

FILM: “MARRIAGE STORY” ▪ Dec. 6-12

Look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.

The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.

THEATER

“GREASE” ▪ Through Dec. 15

Sierra Repertory Theatre presents classic musical. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, 2 p.m. Thursdays Nov. 14, 21, Dec. 5, 12. Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington, Columbia State Historic Park. sierrarep.org.

“THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL” ▪ Nov. 22-Dec. 22

Sierra Repertory Theatre. Characters try to get the park Scrooge to decorate her trailer so they can win a decorating contest. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays, 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way. $32-$47 www.SierraRep.org

ART

ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129

Dec. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.

BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341

Dec. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.

CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627

Dec. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369

Nov. 19-Dec. 20, “Home for the Holidays.” Dec. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org

CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935

Dec. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.

www.thechartreusemuse.com.

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000

Dec. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303

Dec. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761

Nov. 14, Art Around Town art walk. 5-8 p.m.

GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455

Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.

HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950

Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.

McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620

Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪

Dec. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.

RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413

Dec. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.

REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385

Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130

Dec. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.

STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681

Dec. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.

TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990

Dec. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.

TREWIN FRAMERY ▪ 209-818-6004

Through December, “Pursuit of Light XI” by Chella. Reception 5-8 p.m. Dec. 10. 5170 Pentecost Drive, Suite 1, Modesto. Free.

UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000

Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER

INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing

Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.

TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays

Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.

“MY HERO!” ▪ Through Jan. 12

Exhibit celebrates and re-envisions the possibilities that exist when you are a superhero. With images that range from humorous to tragic. Ferrari Gallery.

“HEROS REAL & IMAGINED” ▪ Through Jan. 26

An all-media juried exhibition that asks artists to consider the idea of a hero from any angle. Lobby Galleries.

“SACRED SPACE” ▪ Through Jan. 26

The photo-essay by Merced photographer Roger Wyan who photographed patients involved in hospice care during the final stages of their lives. Upper Lobby. A reception for the exhibit will held 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.

VOLUNTEER INFORMATION MEETING ▪ Nov. 23

Find out how to volunteer at the center. 10-11 a.m.

The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761. www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

CASINOS

BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777

Willow Creek Lounge: Nov. 22, Jank Jones; Nov. 23, The Spazmatics; Nov. 29, Tortilla Soup; Nov. 30, Busta Groove; Dec. 5, Just for Laughs; Dec. 6, Valley Fire; Dec. 7, Thunder Cover; Dec. 12, Mirra; Dec. 13, Undercover; Dec. 14, Sound Remedy; Dec. 19, Leilani & The Distractions; Dec. 20, Lacy J. Dalton; Dec. 21, Stompbox; Dec. 26, Burn Permit; Dec. 27, Fresh; Dec. 28, The Wiz Kid; Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve with Hipper Than Hip. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243

14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.

CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646

16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.

JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466

Dec. 8, Blue Öyster Cult; Dec. 13, Queensrÿche; Dec. 15, Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album; Jan. 25, The Iron Maidens. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson. www.jacksoncasino.com.

RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495

1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.

FOOD & FUN

MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Dec. 21

A variety of vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.

ODDS & ENDS

MODESTO AREA PARTNERS IN SCIENCE ▪ Nov. 22

MAPS presents Robert McGrew, M.D., of Modesto on “The Overwhelming Importance of Vaccinations for Public Health.” The presentation will focus on families who go unvaccinated and the origin of the myth that vaccines cause autism.7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall 132. Free.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS BOUTIQUE ▪ Nov. 23

Holiday arts items and more. Apple Orchard Brunch in Fellowship Hall from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with omelets, waffle bar, $18, $10 ages 5-10. Boutique 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto. 209-522-9046.

CRAFT FAIR ▪ Nov. 23

Gifts and more. Homewood Village Mobile Home Park Horizon Room, 2000 Mable Ave., Modesto. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

HUGHSON ARTS & CRAFTS FAIRE ▪ Nov. 23-24

20th Century Club’s annual event with handcrafted arts and crafts. Food court and goodie booth also offered. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hughson High School, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave. 20thcenturyartsandcraftsfair.com.

COWBOY CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW ▪ Nov. 29-30

Oakdale Cowboy Museum holiday event with more than 50 booths, western art, jewelry, apparel, cowboy grub and entertainment. Cowboy Santa arrives on horseback at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be available for photos. 5-8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale. 209-847-7049.

HOMETOWN CRAFTERS CHRISTMAS FAIRE ▪ Nov. 29-30

Homemade holiday items. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S. Washington St., Sonora. Free. 209-536-9625.

MOD SHOP INDIE CRAFTERS MARKET ▪ Nov. 30

Multiple vendors set up at participating downtown businesses including Mod Spot, DragonFly Art for Life, Deva, Concetta, Heart and Soul, Tresettis, Health Plan of San Joaquin Community Room, Mistlin Gallery, The Century, Nine3One. Live street entertainment. 4-9 p.m. J Street, between 10th and I streets, Modesto. www.modshop209.com.

CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE & FAIRE ▪ Nov. 30

Crafts, jewelry, home décor, woodwork items, more. Candy Cane Café and baked goods. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Modesto Free Methodist Church, 1520 Rose Ave., Modesto.

DANCE CLUBS

RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays

Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.

TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays

7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.

VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays

Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays

Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Evening dance second Friday each months, 6:30 p.m., $10. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.

USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays

Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.

ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.

SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays

Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.

TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays

Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.

SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays

Potluck meal with prizes. Noon-6 p.m. second Sundays; noon to 6 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.

SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays

Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.

MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays

Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.

TALENT

HANDEL'S "MESSIAH" REHEARSALS ▪ Through Nov. 24

All singers welcome to join at least two rehearsals to take part in presentation on Dec. 1. 3 p.m. Sundays Nov. 3, 10, 17 and 24. Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, 517 Orange Ave., Ripon. in Ripon.

CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through Feb. 23

Carnegie Center for the Arts call for juried exhibit “Firing Imagination: Contemporary Ceramics & Glass.” More than 50 works may be included. Works featuring glass or ceramics, any technique, will be considered. Deadline 4 p.m. Feb. 23. 209-632-5761.