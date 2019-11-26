Christmas music, theater and event shopping light up Modesto region entertainment

Gallo Center for the Arts

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Holiday music returns to the Gallo Center with Mannheim Steamroller. Grammy Award winner Chip Davis brings his show that features Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from his Fresh Aire series, which introduced the distinctive Mannheim sound.

WHEN: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$89

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

“Babes in Toyland”

Modesto Performing Arts presents the classic holiday tale “Babes in Toyland” as its Christmas season program. The 1903 Victor Herbert operetta has been a Christmas favorite. Among its more memorable songs are “Toyland” and “The March of the Toy Soldiers.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, 3 p.m. Nov. 30, 2 p.m. Dec. 1

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$19

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Asleep at the Wheel

Holiday-themed concert series “Merry Texas Christmas Y’all” comes to the Gallo Center for the Arts. Asleep at the Wheel promises Christmas cheer with its western swing holiday concert. Expect the group’s most popular songs, new material and holiday favorites.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$59

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

John Tesh

International entertainer John Tesh brings his acoustic Christmas program to the Gallo Center. Tesh has earned six Emmys, two Grammy nominations, three gold records, has had seven TV specials and has sold more than 8 million records. His 2013 big-band Christmas show at the Gallo sold out.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$59

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Mod Shop

The Mod Shop Indie Crafters Market returns with multiple vendors set up at participating downtown businesses including Mod Spot, DragonFly Art for Life, Deva, Concetta, Heart and Soul, Tresettis, Health Plan of San Joaquin Community Room, Mistlin Gallery, The Century and Nine3One. There also will be live street entertainment.

WHEN: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30

WHERE: J Street between 10th and I streets, Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.modshop209.com

Steve Trevino

Comedian Steve Trevino brings his stand-up to the State Theatre. From a Hispanic upbringing in a small South Texas town to Hollywood, Trevino’s comedy has a “Tex-Mex” sensibility, but with an American voice that makes him universally relatable.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $38

ONLINE: wwwthestate.org