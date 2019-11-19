Oakdale’s Dennen returns for benefit concert, more Modesto, Mother Lode entertainment

Steve McNicholas

STOMP

This troupe coming to the Gallo Center uses unconventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps and more – to fill the stage with rhythm.

WHEN: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$99

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Flamenco

“The Passion of Flamenco” is the next in a series of cabaret concerts at the Mistlin Gallery. The show features David Chapman on guitar and flamenco dancers. Champagne and desserts will be served.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St. Modesto

WHEN: $30, $20 students, $50 VIP

ONLINE: mistlingallery.eventbrite.com

Gallo Center for the Arts

Little Texas

Country band Little Texas was part of the “young country” movement of the early 1990s. The group has garnered three Grammy nominations and honors from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$69

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Oakdale native and nationally touring singer-songwriter Brett Dennen. Jimmy Fontaine Sacks & Co.

Brett Dennen

This year’s Camp Jack Hazard benefit features Oakdale native and national recording artist Brett Dennen and his band. The Jack and Buena Foundation has run the Camp Jack Hazard program for youths for 10 years. The show is its main fundraiser.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $35-$65

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Jerry Lee

‘Trailer Park Christmas’

Sierra Rep offers up a dose of seasonal silliness in its production of “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” in Sonora. The cast of characters tries to get the trailer park Scrooge to decorate her trailer so the park can win a decorating contest.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays, 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 22-Dec. 22

WHERE: East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way

TICKETS: $32-$47

ONLINE: www.SierraRep.org

Modesto Area Partners in Science

MAPS presents Robert McGrew, M.D., of Modesto on “The Overwhelming Importance of Vaccinations for Public Health.” The presentation will focus on families who go unvaccinated and the origin of the claim that vaccines cause autism.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22

WHERE: Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall 132

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: modestoscience.wordpress.com