Entertainment Calendar: Events across the Modesto, CA, region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

NELLA ▪ Nov. 8

Soloist from the Venezuelan island of Margarita. 7:30 p.m. $39-$59.

JUST IMAGINE ▪ Nov. 9

Celebration of the life and music of John Lennon starring Tim Piper. 8 p.m. $29-$59.

VITALY ▪ Nov. 10

Illusionist. 3 and 6:30 p.m. $29-$39.

THE SELENA EXPERIENCE ▪ Nov. 10

Tribute to Selena Quintanilla-Pérez performed by Los Chicos del 512. 5 p.m. $19-$59.

BJ THOMAS ▪ Nov. 14

Classic pop and country singer. 7:30 p.m. $29-$59.

ONE WOMAN SEX AND THE CITY ▪ Nov. 15

Tribute to the iconic moments of the HBO comedy hit. 8 p.m. $39-$49.

FELIPE ESPARZA ▪ Nov. 15

Comedian. 8 p.m. $29-$33.

TERRY FATOR ▪ Nov. 16

Comedian, impressionist and ventriloquist. 7:30 p.m. $79-$119.

RICHARD GLAZIER ▪ Nov. 17

Pianist and storyteller. 4 p.m. $25-$45

WINTER FINE ARTS SHOW ▪ Nov. 19-20

Central Catholic High School performance. 7 p.m. $14-$18.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE ▪ Nov. 21

Touring production of summer competition series. 7:30 p.m. $49-$99.

CLASSIC ALBUM LIVE: TOM PETTY ▪ Nov. 22

Performing “Damn the Torpedoes.” 7:30 p.m. $$29-$59.

STOMP ▪ Nov. 23

Troupe uses unconventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with rhythms. 7:30 p.m. $29-$99.

LITTLE TEXAS ▪ Nov. 24

Country band. 4 p.m. $29-$69.

The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100. www.galloarts.org.

MUSIC

UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.

RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com

TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing

Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.

FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND Ongoing

9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com

GOOD TIME ACCORDION CLUB ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. Second Wednesdays. Escalon Community Center. $5. 209-544-8655

MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing

Thursdays and Fridays, Sandy Maule. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com

MUSIC AT THE BRAVE BULL ▪ Ongoing

Thursdays, open mic. 701 S. 9th St., Modesto.

THE MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Through Dec. 15

Nov. 17, KnightSounds Big Band; Dec. 15, Gloria and Friends. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com

TALON SMITH PIANO CONCERT ▪ Nov. 8

Downtown Modesto Series. 7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th Street, Modesto. $10-$20. 209-522-9046

JAMES GARNER'S TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASH ▪ Nov. 16

Celebrates the life and music of the legendary “Man in Black.” 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. $25-$45. www.turlocktheatre.org.

MJC FALL STRING RECITAL ▪ Nov. 22

Modesto Junior College students will perform solo works by Bach, Bohm, Goltermann, Marcello, Schumann, Squire, Telemann and Webster. 7 p.m. in the MJC Recital Hall on the East Campus, 435 College Ave. Free.

“THE PASSION OF FLAMENCO” ▪ Nov. 23

David Chapman on guitar and flamenco dancers. Champagne and desserts. 7 p.m. Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St. Modesto. $30, $20 students, $50 VIP. mistlingallery.eventbrite.com.

ACID TONGUE, COUNTRY CLUB, HAIKU TUNNEL ▪ Nov. 23

Hosted Music by The Shire Community Space and Tri-Chromatic Gallery. 7-11 p.m. Tri-Chromatic Gallery, 1321 J St., Modesto. $8 on Eventbrite

SING-ALONG “MESSIAH” ▪ Nov. 24

Singers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in performance of G.F. Handel’s “Messiah.” 3 p.m. Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Free. 209-765-6388.

THE STATE THEATRE

A NIGHT OF ILLUSION ▪ Nov. 8

Benefit for The Awesome Spot Playground with professional magician, mentalist and stage hypnotist, James Knight. 7 p.m. $25.

ZASU PITTS MEMORIAL ORCHESTRA ▪ Nov. 9

With Lester Chambers. 8 p.m. $40-$42.

FILM: “THE CLEAN BIN PROJECT” ▪ Nov. 13

Documentary chronicling a couple who compete to see which can produce the least amount of garbage over the course of a year. 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Free.

SUPERTROUPER ▪ Nov. 16

“The ABBA Concert Experience.” 8 p.m. $20-$38.

FILM: “ZORBA THE GREEK” ▪ Nov. 17

Modesto Film Society. 2 p.m. $9.

FILM: “THE DEFINITIVE STORY OF THE MOVIE PALACE” ▪ Nov. 18

The 100 year history of how the American movie experience evolved from nickelodeons to the studio system and their eventual decline. 7 p.m. $9.

FILM: “INSTANT FAMILY” ▪ Nov. 19

Stanislaus County Resource Family Program presents movie night, with a panel of local youth and Resource Parents. When Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie (Rose Byrne) decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. 5:30 p.m. Free.

FILM: “JOJO RABBIT” ▪ Nov. 22-Dec. 4

A lonely German boy discovers his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic.

BRETT DENNEN AND BAND ▪ Nov. 23

Camp Jack Hazard benefit features Oakdale native and band. 8 p.m. $35-$65.

FILM: “BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY” SING ALONG ▪ Nov. 24

Watch the film and belt out your favorite Queen songs. 2 p.m. $9.

The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.

THEATER

“GREASE” ▪ Through Dec. 15

Sierra Repertory Theatre presents classic musical. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, 2 p.m. Thursdays Nov. 14, 21, Dec. 5, 12. Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington, Columbia State Historic Park. sierrarep.org.

“OUR TOWN” ▪ Nov. 14-15

Whitmore Charter High School presents. 6:30 p.m. Multi-Purpose Room, 3435 Don Pedro Road, Ceres. $7, free ages 5 and under. gbenge@ceres.k12.ca.us

ART

ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.

BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.

CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369

Through Nov. 15, “Healing Journey – Memorial Medical Center Complementary Therapy Art Show.” Nov. 19-Dec. 20, “Home for the Holidays.” Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org

CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.

www.thechartreusemuse.com.

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761

Nov. 14, Art Around Town art walk. 5-8 p.m.

GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455

Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.

HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950

Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.

McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620

Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.

RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.

REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385

Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.

STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.

TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.

UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000

Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER

INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing

Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.

TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays

Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.

“MY HERO!” ▪ Through Jan. 12

Exhibit celebrates and re-envisions the possibilities that exist when you are a superhero. With images that range from humorous to tragic. Ferrari Gallery.

“HEROS REAL & IMAGINED” ▪ Through Jan. 26

An all-media juried exhibition that asks artists to consider the idea of a hero from any angle. Lobby Galleries.

“SACRED SPACE” ▪ Through Jan. 26

The photo-essay by Merced photographer Roger Wyan who photographed patients involved in hospice care during the final stages of their lives. Upper Lobby. A reception for the exhibit will held 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.

ARTISAN MARKET & ART AROUND TOWN ▪ Nov. 14

Local artists and crafters will be setting up shop with unique items. 5-9 p.m.

FAMILY FRIDAY ▪ Nov. 15

Drum Circle. Drummers of all skill levels and ages can enjoy rhythm and music lead by Drum Love of Modesto. 7-8 p.m. Free.

JOE MAZZAFERRO QUINTET ▪ Nov. 19

Stan State Faculty Member and Coordinator of Jazz Studies in Carnegie Music Series. 7:30-9 p.m. $10.

The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761. www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

CASINOS

BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777

Willow Creek Lounge: Nov. 8, Heartless; Nov. 9, Gotcha Covered; Nov. 14, Rusty Rockers; Nov. 15, Cherry Bomb; Nov. 16, Real Heart; Nov. 21, Jana & Friends; Nov. 22, Jank Jones; Nov. 23, The Spazmatics; Nov. 29, Tortilla Soup; Nov. 30, Busta Groove; . 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243

14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.

CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646

16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.

JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466

Nov. 9, House of Floyd; Dec. 8, Blue Öyster Cult; Dec. 13, Queensrÿche; Dec. 15, Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album; Jan. 25, The Iron Maidens. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson. www.jacksoncasino.com.

RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495

1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.

COMEDY

GALLAGHER'S LAST SMASH FAREWELL TOUR ▪ Nov. 9

Comedian and famous watermelon smasher. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. $25-$39. www.turlocktheatre.org.

FOOD & FUN

VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.

VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays

Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.

HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.

RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays

Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.

RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays

Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.

CERES WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays

11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.

TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays

VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.

LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays

Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.

FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.

STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays

Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.

AMERICAN LEGION BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing

Burrito or omelet breakfast. 7-noon third Saturdays. Veterans Service Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15, Modesto. $10, $5 ages 7-12. 888-291-0174 or 209-480-1692.

BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays

Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.

KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.

TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays

Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011. www.sirinc.org.

ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Lafayette Lodge #65. Ham and cheese omelet, sausage, biscuits and gravy, all-you-can-eat pancakes with coffee and orange juice. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $8 adults, $3 ages 6-12, Free under age 6 free. 209-853-2128.

SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays

Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos, Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.

MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Dec. 21

A variety of vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.

244TH U.S. MARINE CORPS BIRTHDAY BALL ▪ Nov. 10

Marine Corps League, Modesto Detachment 019 event. Dinner, dancing, music, guest speaker. 5:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. $30, $50 couples; free active duty Marines; contact ahead. 209-324-2977.

ODDS & ENDS

CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing

Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.

www.cafvalleysquadron.org.

AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing

9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.

MCHENRY MANSION TOURS ▪ Ongoing

Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428

AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing

9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $20 adults; $15 seniors/active duty military/youths 13-17; $10 youths 6-12; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178. www.castleairmuseum.org.

REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing

6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.

OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing

Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-848-2231.

TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing

For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Modesto Chamber of Commerce board room, 1114 J. St., Modesto.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing

First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Scout Hall 4717 Elm St., Denair. 209 883 1663

ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing

Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.

TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.

TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing

Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.

SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing

Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing

Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.

BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing

Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.

MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing

Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.

WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing

Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing

First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.

CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.

YOKUTS GROUP/SIERRA CLUB ▪ Nov. 8

“Living History — A Bodie Miner” featuring Jim Murch reenacting the life of a California miner with authentic tools and stories. 6:45 p.m. Fellowship Hall, College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave., Modesto. Free, nonmembers welcome. 209-300-4253

COMMUNITY OUTREACH HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIRE ▪ Nov. 8-9

Homemade/handmade items and baked goods, jams & jellies, holiday decorations, vintage items more. Complimentary tea and coffee. Lunch for purchase 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds go to community outreach and missions. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 640 Minaret Ave., Turlock. 209-667-7712.

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR ▪ Nov. 8-10

Handmade items and baked goods, holiday decorations, more. Complimentary tea and coffee; lunch for purchase 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 10. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 640 Minaret Ave., Turlock. 209-667-7712.

STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Nov. 9

Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. Visitors welcome. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library. www.mlwsguild.org or call 533-0593.

VALLEY’S FINEST CRAFT AND GOODS FAIR ▪ Nov. 9

Dozens of crafters and goods providers. Brunch items and homemade only bake sale. Gifts for children and a drawing. All proceeds benefit the American Heritage Girls and Trail Life Boys Christian Troops. 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. St. Joseph’s Church, Fr. O’Hare Hall, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto. Free. 209-551-4973 or www.stjmod.com.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR ▪ Nov. 9

Pies, quilts, woodworking, more. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mitchell Community Church, 1507 S. Mitchell Road, Turlock.

Y.L.I. CRAFT FAIR ▪ Nov. 9-10

Sponsored by the Y. L. I. Members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church with handmade items, jewelry, decor, foods, more. Santa available for pictures for $5 each. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday. Parish Center of St. Mary’s Church, 55 N. Oak Ave. Oakdale. Free. 209-985-1486.

VETERAN’S DAY SALUTE ▪ Nov. 11

Black Oak Casino event with presentation of colors by the Vietnam Veterans of America. 11 a.m. Heritage Park, 19400 Tuolumne Road, Tuolumne. blackoakcasino.com.

TURLOCK GARDEN CLUB ▪ Nov. 11

Potluck lunch with program on Jessica’s House New Construction by Nancy Daley and “Repurpose, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) In The Garden” by Judy Moore and Pat Weisel. Noon. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill. Guests are welcome to attend one meeting free.

MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ Nov. 12

10 a.m. The Church of the 49ers, Columbia. Visitors welcome. www.mlwsguild.org.

CARNEGIE WINTER ARTISAN MARKET & ART AROUND TOWN ▪ Nov. 14

The Carnegie Arts Center presents more than 20 vendors with items including fine art, jewelry, candles, woodworking and more. The event will be paired with the quarterly Art Around Town reception with beer, wine and Champagne. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. 209-632-5761 or carnegieartsturlock.org.

CRAFTY CHICS ROAD SHOW ▪ Nov. 16

More than 80 vendors with upcycled, vintage, handcrafted items, food trucks and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Angels Camp. $2 admission. www.facebook.com/craftychicksroadshow.

CRAFT FAIR ▪ Nov. 16

Arts, crafts and more with more than 20 vendors. Lunch available. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friendly Village Clubhouse, 2621 Prescott Road, Modesto

HOLIDAY CRAFT SALE ▪ Nov. 16-17

Proceeds benefit needy families through St. Vincent de Paul. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon Sunday. St. Patrick’s Church, 19399 East Hwy 120, Ripon. 209 838-2133.

“ART OF HOPE” ▪ Nov. 20

“Art of Hope: Art Restores Kids Exhibit and Fundraiser.” 6 p.m. Starts at home of Wayne and Jean Lowell, 7441 River Nine Drive, then moves to two other homes. $50-$75. 209-312-9991.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS BOUTIQUE ▪ Nov. 23

Holiday arts items and more. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto. 209-522-9046.

HUGHSON ARTS & CRAFTS FAIRE ▪ Nov. 23-24

20th Century Club’s annual event with handcrafted arts and crafts. Food court and goodie booth also offered. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hughson High School, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave. 20thcenturyartsandcraftsfair.com.

DANCE CLUBS

RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays

10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.

TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays

7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.

VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays

5:30 p.m. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Evening dance second Friday each months, 6:30 p.m., $10. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.

USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays

7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.

ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.

SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays

10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.

TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays

7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.

SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays

Noon-6 p.m. second Sundays; noon to 6 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.

SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays

Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.

MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays

Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.

TALENT

HANDEL'S "MESSIAH" REHEARSALS ▪ Through Nov. 24

All singers welcome to join at least two rehearsals to take part in presentation on Dec. 1. 3 p.m. Sundays Nov. 3, 10, 17 and 24. Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, 517 Orange Ave., Ripon. in Ripon.