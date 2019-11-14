‘So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2019’ ready to tour into Modesto’s Gallo Center

The winner of television’s “So You Think You Can Dance” will be part of the touring production of the show stopping in Modesto.

Bailey Munoz will appear with the other Top Ten “SYTYCD” finalists on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto.

“I’m so glad to be with my other family,” Munoz told the Telegram & Gazette of Worcester, Mass., in October of touring with the other Top Ten “SYTYCD” finalists. “We’re all so close they’re like a family and to be on a new journey with them means the world to me.”

The show will feature the season’s most popular routines, as well as original pieces created specifically for the nationwide tour, according to the Telegram & Gazette story.

“We all have a solo, so I’m glad I get to do b-boy just to remind people of who we are,” Munoz told the Telegram & Gazette. He’s the first b-boy dancer, a form of hip-hop with origins in break dancing, to win “SYTYCD,” the story said.

So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2019

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $49-$99

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org