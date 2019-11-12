Plenty of comedy, tributes, music and more make up Modesto region entertainment

Gallo Center for the Arts

Terry Fator

Comedian, impressionist and ventriloquist Terry Fator is taking a break from his Las Vegas show to revisit the Gallo Center. Fator sold out the season opening show of the Modesto venue’s 10th season. He’s been performing the past nine years at the Mirage Hotel in Vegas.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $79-$119

ONLINE: www.gallloarts.org

Idil Sukan

“Sex and the City” tribute

The “One Woman Sex and the City” show is billed as a “Parody on Love, Friendship and Shoes,” based on moments from the HBO comedy hit “Sex and the City.” The production coming to the Gallo Center features actor, improviser, producer and writer Kerry Ipema.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$49

ONLINE: www.gallloarts.org

Felipe Esparza arrives at the world premiere of “I Feel Pretty” at the Westwood Village Theater on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Los Angeles (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) The Associated Press

Felipe Esparza

Comedian Felipe Esparza brings his current tour to the Gallo Center. The stand-up comedian and actor won the 2010 TV “Last Comic Standing“ competition. His stand-up special, “Translate This,” premiered on HBO in 2017 and continues to run on all the HBO platforms.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$33

ONLINE: www.gallloarts.org

ABBA tribute

“SuperTrouper: The ABBA Concert Experience” arrives at the State Theatre. The eight-piece SuperTrouper performs the popular songs of the 1970s group ABBA. Expect to hear hits like “Dancing Queen,” “SOS,” “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “Take A Chance On Me,” “Mamma Mia” and more.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $20-$38

ONLINE: thestate.org

Courtesy of the artist

Music of Johnny Cash

James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash celebrates the life and music of the legendary “Man in Black.” Garner and his band recreate Cash’s biggest hits along with stories and anecdotes. The show plays Saturday at the Turlock Community Theatre.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive

TICKETS: $25-$45

ONLINE: www.turlocktheatre.org.

Hot Club Faux Gitane

Acoustic swing band Hot Club Faux Gitane brings its music to the the Sunday Afternoons at CBS Series. The group draws inspiration from the Gypsy jazz tradition pioneered by Django Reinhardt with acoustic guitars and double bass.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17

WHERE: Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto

TICKETS: $10-$25

ONLINE: cbsmodesto.org