A follow to Jane Austen classic to be staged by Modesto’s Prospect Theater Project

Ashley Patteson (as Mary Bennet) and Christopher Hunter (as Arthur de Bourgh) in Prospect Theater’s ““Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.”

Prospect Theater Project presents a follow-up story to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” for its next production.

The social satire “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” was written by playwrights Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. The play follows middle sister Mary Bennet, no longer in the shadows of her eldest and youngest sisters, growing into a more confident person.

“Lovers of Jane Austen’s matchless wit and sharp social satire will thrill at ‘Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,’ as (the playwrights) have utterly channeled Jane Austen in this endlessly delightful sequel to Austen’s timeless classic, ‘Pride and Prejudice’,” according to a press release from Prospect Theater.

“It has been ages since the beloved Bennet sisters were all together under one roof,” the release said. “Jane and Mr. Bingley are blissfully expecting their first child; Lizzy and Mr. Darcy are two years married and still using their verbal sparring skills to flirt with one another like newlyweds; Lydia’s marriage to Mr. Wickham has turned out not to be the perfect dream she expected; Kitty is off in London with Aunt and Uncle Gardiner. Bookish, serious Mary Bennet is the only Bennet sister left at the family estate of Longbourn, and this Christmas, she, Lydia, Jane and Mr. Bingley are joining Lizzy and Mr. Darcy at Darcy’s expansive estate: Pemberley.”

It’s Mary Bennet who shines in the sequel. “The middle Miss Bennet has spent the two years improving on more than her pianoforte skills,” according to the press release. “Mary has grown into a highly aware, more confident person, which both Jane and Lizzy notice, remarking in private to each other that they not only like Mary very much now, but are a little ashamed of themselves for not realizing this sooner.”

The family reunion receives an unexpected guest, Mr. Darcy’s cousin, Arthur de Bourgh. He and Mary quickly find themselves drawn to each other.

The play will be directed by Carolina Stevens and stars Ashley Patteson as Mary, Christopher Hunter as Arthur, Krista Serpa as Lizzy, Colton Dennis as Mr. Darcy, Maricella Monterrubio as Jane, Daniel Medina as Mr. Bingley, Cynthia Robles as Lydia and Erin Isaacs as Anne.

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16, 21-23, 29-30; 2 p.m. Nov. 17, 24 and Dec. 1

WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25 general, $10 students and active military

ONLINE: www.prospecttheaterproject.org