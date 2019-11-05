Illusionists, BJ Thomas, Gallagher and more. Plenty to do in Modesto the coming week







BJ Thomas will play the Gallo Center for the Arts.





BJ Thomas

Classic pop and country singer BJ Thomas comes to the Gallo Center. Among his hit songs are the Oscar-winning “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” and his cover of Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$59

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

A Night of Illusion

This benefit for The Awesome Spot Playground features professional magician, mentalist and stage hypnotist James Knight, who has been performing for the past 20 years. The Awesome Spot is a community project to bring a fully inclusive playground to Beyer community park. There will be a raffle prizes with food and drinks available for purchase.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

ZaSu Pitts Memorial Orchestra performs during the Modesto Area Music Awards at the State Theater.

ZaSu Pitts Memorial Orchestra

ZaSu Pitts Memorial Orchestra will be joined at the State Theatre by guests Lester Chambers, Ruben Valtierra, David Aguilar and local musicians Joe Barretta, Gary Nelson and others. The 13-piece R&B jam band was formed by bass player Steve Ashman of Modesto.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $40-$42

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

‘Sacred Space’

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month and an exhibit at the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock marks the observance with a photo essay by Merced photographer Roger J. Wyan. Wyan photographed patients involved in hospice care during the final stages of their lives. A reception for the exhibit will be held on Thursday.

WHEN: Reception 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Exhibit hours Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday noon to 4 p.m. through Jan. 26

WHERE: Upper Lobby, Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org

Gallagher will play the Turlock Community Theatre.





Gallagher

A farewell tour for comedian Gallagher is coming to the Turlock Community Theatre. Calling it his Last Smash Farewell Tour, the comedian made himself famous for for smashing watermelons with a giant mallet.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre,

TICKETS: $25-$39

ONLINE: www.turlocktheatre.org

Illusionist Vitaly will bring his show to the Gallo Center.





Vitaly





Illusionist Vitaly brings his “An Evening of Wonders” show to the Gallo Center. Among his accomplishments, according to the Gallo Center website, was successfully fooling Penn & Teller on their TV show, “Fool Us.”

WHEN: 3 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$39

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org