Love Motown? A show featuring era hits, more entertainment set for Modesto region

Forever Motown

It’s a blast from the past at the Gallo Center with favorite Motown songs. The full-stage production features a live band and cast of nine performers: G.C. Cameron, original lead singer of The Spinners, Glenn Leonard, a former lead singer of The Temptations, former members of The Marvelettes and others.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$59

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Nick Abbott and Emily Rose Lyons will star in “Grease” for Sierra Repertory Theatre. Rich Miller Photography

“Grease”

Sierra Repertory Theatre presents the classic musical “Grease” at its Historic Fallon House Theatre in Columbia. Best known for the hit 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John it’s the story of love-struck bad-boy Danny and girl-next-door Sandy, filled with dancing and classic songs.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays (No Nov. 1 performance)

WHERE: Historic Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia

TICKETS: $32-$47

ONLINE: www.SierraRep.org

Gallo Center for the Arts

“The Odd Couple”

Gallo Center Repertory Company presents the classic Neil Simon comedy, the story of Oscar Madison and Felix Unger, complete opposites who end up as roommates. Divorced Oscar is fun-loving and slovenly, while the just-separated Felix is a shy neat-freak.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1-2, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$30

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

David Lockington, conductor, Music Director of Modesto Symphony Orchestra Modesto Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven & Dvorák

The Modesto Symphony Orchestra brings Gabriel Martins on cello to kick off its 89th Classic Series. David Lockington will conduct with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, Eroica. Martins will perform Dvořák’s Cello Concerto in B minor.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov 1-2

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$94

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Hanneke Cassel, middle, will perform with Mike Block, left, and Keith Murphy, right, at the Gallo Center for the Arts on Nov. 3. George Baker

Hanneke Cassel Band

The Modesto Community Concert Association hosts contemporary and traditional Scottish music with the Hanneke Cassel Band. Boston-based fiddler Cassel is a performer, teacher and composer. Mike Block will be on cello and vocals with Keith Murphy on guitar and vocals.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$30

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

A Toast to Bread

A tribute to the 1970s band Bread will re-create the group’s songs as well as the solo work of its founders David Gates and James Griffin. Bread’s hits include “Make It With You,” “Sweet Surrender,” “Baby I’m-a Want You,” “It Don’t Matter to Me” and others.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$59

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org