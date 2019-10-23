More laughs at the Gallo Center with show from one of the Original Kings of Comedy

One of the “Original Kings of Comedy,” Cedric the Entertainer is more than just a comedian.

His varied career includes wrestling MC, game show host, voice-over artist, actor, racing team co-owner, video game voice artist, Broadway performer, commercial icon, fashion hat company owner, producer and philanthropist, according to the Gallo Center for the Arts website.

When he comes to the Gallo Center in Modesto on Oct. 26, he’ll be wearing his comedy hat.

The 55-year-old told the New York Daily News earlier this year that he’s happy to be taking his humor back to audiences “after nonstop gigs in front of the camera.”

He also stars in Tracy Morgan’s TBS sitcom “The Last O.G.,” renewed for a second season, and recently wrapped the civil rights era drama “Son of the South” portraying activist the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, according to the Daily News story.

“I’m actually having a good time. I’ve been out on the road for a little bit ... just kind of doing our new material, and a lot more family stuff is going on,” he told the Daily News. “I got kids that (are) starting to grow up, and be out in the world but they’re not really prepared to come from the generation where we come. I’m just having fun with that kind of talk.”

His show at the Gallo Center will have adult content.

Cedric The Entertainer

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts

TICKETS: $69-$109

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org