Haunted McHenry Mansion? Check it out — and other events in Modesto region
Haunted museum
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County brings back its Haunted Museum with fun, but not too much fright for younger children and their families. Held at the McHenry Museum in downtown Modesto, there will be Halloween crafts, face painting and a variety of games.
WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26
WHERE: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto
ADMISSION: $5, free age 5 and under
ONLINE: www.bgcstanislaus.org
‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’
Modesto Junior College Theater presents an adaptation of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” written and directed by MJC Professor of Theater Michael Lynch. The story is of Quasimodo, the deformed bell ringer of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral, and Esmeralda, the Gypsy dancer he saves from the gallows.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 25-26, 31, Nov 1-2; 2 p.m. Nov 3
WHERE: MJC Performing and Media Arts Center Main Auditorium, 435 College Ave.
TICKETS: $9-$11
ONLINE: MJC.tix.com
‘Rigoletto’
Opera Modesto brings “Rigoletto” to the Gallo Center for the Arts. The story is about a duke’s bitter jester and the jester’s beloved daughter, whose honor is threatened and then betrayed.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39-$79
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Morbid Obsession
Self-guided tours of Victorian Funeral Customs will be held at the McHenry Mansion for the Morbid Obsession exhibit. The mansion will be draped in black crepe and ribbon rosettes and display historic curiosities from the Victorian period. Experience 19th Century embalming practices, death masks, seances, spiritualism and phrenology.
WHEN: Tours start at 5:30 p.m. and last entrance is at 7:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 28-30
WHERE: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto
ADMISSION: $7, at the McHenry Mansion Visitors Center
CALL: 209-549-0428
Viva MOMIX
This multimedia experience with athletic dance, music, costumes and props offers a fantasy world through magical lighting and imagery. Small vignettes make up the two-act performance coming to the Gallo Center for the Arts.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$75
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Fantasy Faire
The All Hallows Fantasy Faire returns to the Mother Lode. There will be live music, craft vendors, magicians and jugglers, food and drink and more. The Sonora Fire-Con on Saturday will include professional workshops where the public can learn the fire arts.
WHEN: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27
WHERE: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora
TICKETS: $18-$20 Saturday; $13-$15 Sunday; Free ages 12 and under
ONLINE: www.allhallowsfaire.com
