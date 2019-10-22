Haunted McHenry Mansion? Check it out — and other events in Modesto region

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County’s Haunted Museum returns this week to McHenry Museum in Modesto. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Haunted museum

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County brings back its Haunted Museum with fun, but not too much fright for younger children and their families. Held at the McHenry Museum in downtown Modesto, there will be Halloween crafts, face painting and a variety of games.

WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26

WHERE: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto

ADMISSION: $5, free age 5 and under

ONLINE: www.bgcstanislaus.org

‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’

Modesto Junior College Theater presents an adaptation of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” written and directed by MJC Professor of Theater Michael Lynch. The story is of Quasimodo, the deformed bell ringer of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral, and Esmeralda, the Gypsy dancer he saves from the gallows.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 25-26, 31, Nov 1-2; 2 p.m. Nov 3

WHERE: MJC Performing and Media Arts Center Main Auditorium, 435 College Ave.

TICKETS: $9-$11

ONLINE: MJC.tix.com

Roy Stevens will reprise his role as Rigoletto for Opera Modesto. Slovenian National Opera

‘Rigoletto’

Opera Modesto brings “Rigoletto” to the Gallo Center for the Arts. The story is about a duke’s bitter jester and the jester’s beloved daughter, whose honor is threatened and then betrayed.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$79

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Morbid Obsession

Self-guided tours of Victorian Funeral Customs will be held at the McHenry Mansion for the Morbid Obsession exhibit. The mansion will be draped in black crepe and ribbon rosettes and display historic curiosities from the Victorian period. Experience 19th Century embalming practices, death masks, seances, spiritualism and phrenology.

WHEN: Tours start at 5:30 p.m. and last entrance is at 7:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 28-30

WHERE: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto

ADMISSION: $7, at the McHenry Mansion Visitors Center

CALL: 209-549-0428

Max Pucciariello Gallo Center for the Arts

Viva MOMIX

This multimedia experience with athletic dance, music, costumes and props offers a fantasy world through magical lighting and imagery. Small vignettes make up the two-act performance coming to the Gallo Center for the Arts.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25-$75

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Kevin Axtell, professional fire juggler, eater and walker, performs at the 2018 All Hallows Fantasy Faire. Kevin Axtell/All Hallows Fantasy Faire

Fantasy Faire

The All Hallows Fantasy Faire returns to the Mother Lode. There will be live music, craft vendors, magicians and jugglers, food and drink and more. The Sonora Fire-Con on Saturday will include professional workshops where the public can learn the fire arts.

WHEN: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

WHERE: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora

TICKETS: $18-$20 Saturday; $13-$15 Sunday; Free ages 12 and under

ONLINE: www.allhallowsfaire.com