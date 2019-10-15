Who did MAMA give her love to? Winners of the Modesto Area Music Association Awards

SHARE COPY LINK

MAMA rocked out for her 20th birthday Tuesday night.

The Modesto Area Music Association Awards, an invitation-only event, was held at the State Theatre where a host of trophies were given to performers, venues and events in the Modesto region.

Winners were selected online by the voting public.

“This was a very exciting year of voting, our highest vote count ever, with 7,678 people voting from all over the world,” MAMA co-founder Chris Murphy said in an email.

The anniversary celebration included performances by local musicians and a special tribute to this year’s lifetime achievement winners, classic DJs from radio station KFIV, which played rock ’n’ roll from the 1950s through the 1970s.

Here are the 2019 Modesto Area Music Association Award winners:

Best Pop/Alternative Rock: Rubber Lizard

Best Metal Band: Bavmorda

Best Americana: Cole Hinkle and the Debauchery

Best Jazz & Blues: Gary Gervase & the Kickstart Blues Band

Best Unplugged: Mattea Overstreet

Best Reggae Band: Natural Revolution

Best Youth Band: Blackout

Best Rock Band: Whiskey Skulls

Best Blue Collar: Johnny & Kelly

Best Punk Band: Black Coffin

Best Latin Band: Valley Wolf

Best Comedy: Chris Teicheira

Best Café/ Restaurant: Ralston’s Goat

Best Bar: Nino’s Tavern

Best Live Music Venue: Gallo Center for the Arts

Best Large Event: Porchfest

Best Small Event: Music in the Plaza

Best DJ: DJ Invisible

Best Urban: King Mackalot

Lifetime Award: KFIV 1360 Classic DJs

King Mackalot performs during the Modesto Area Music Awards at The State Theatre in Modesto, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Mattea Overstreet was voted best singer songwriter during the Modesto Area Music Awards at The State Theatre in Modesto, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Joe and Rayleen Wagner arrive at the Modesto Area Music Awards at The State Theatre in Modesto, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

This yearÕs lifetime achievement winners, classic DJs from radio station KFIV during the Modesto Area Music Awards at The State Theatre in Modesto, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. The DJ’s played rock ÕnÕ roll from the 1950s through the 1970s. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Hall of Fame performance by UVR during the Modesto Area Music Awards at The State Theatre in Modesto, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Kristi Ah You jokes with mayor Ted Brandvold as he addresses the crowd during the Modesto Area Music Awards at The State Theatre in Modesto, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com