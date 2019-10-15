Entertainment
Who did MAMA give her love to? Winners of the Modesto Area Music Association Awards
MAMA rocked out for her 20th birthday Tuesday night.
The Modesto Area Music Association Awards, an invitation-only event, was held at the State Theatre where a host of trophies were given to performers, venues and events in the Modesto region.
Winners were selected online by the voting public.
“This was a very exciting year of voting, our highest vote count ever, with 7,678 people voting from all over the world,” MAMA co-founder Chris Murphy said in an email.
The anniversary celebration included performances by local musicians and a special tribute to this year’s lifetime achievement winners, classic DJs from radio station KFIV, which played rock ’n’ roll from the 1950s through the 1970s.
Here are the 2019 Modesto Area Music Association Award winners:
Best Pop/Alternative Rock: Rubber Lizard
Best Metal Band: Bavmorda
Best Americana: Cole Hinkle and the Debauchery
Best Jazz & Blues: Gary Gervase & the Kickstart Blues Band
Best Unplugged: Mattea Overstreet
Best Reggae Band: Natural Revolution
Best Youth Band: Blackout
Best Rock Band: Whiskey Skulls
Best Blue Collar: Johnny & Kelly
Best Punk Band: Black Coffin
Best Latin Band: Valley Wolf
Best Comedy: Chris Teicheira
Best Café/ Restaurant: Ralston’s Goat
Best Bar: Nino’s Tavern
Best Live Music Venue: Gallo Center for the Arts
Best Large Event: Porchfest
Best Small Event: Music in the Plaza
Best DJ: DJ Invisible
Best Urban: King Mackalot
Lifetime Award: KFIV 1360 Classic DJs
