Highland Games return, ‘Dracula’ rises, more entertainment options in Modesto region
Halloween ballet
A Gothic Halloween dance returns as Central West Ballet brings its “Dracula” back to the Gallo Center for the Arts. The ballet’s concept, score and choreography were created by CWB Artistic Director René Daveluy. It’s based on the Bram Stoker novel.
WHEN: Oct. 18-19, at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 19, at 2 p.m.
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $35-$39
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
“Hunchback of Notre Dame”
Modesto Junior College Theater presents an adaptation of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” written and directed by MJC Professor of Theater Michael Lynch. The story is of Quasimodo, the deformed bell ringer of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral, and Esmeralda, the Gypsy dancer he saves from the gallows.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 25-26, 31, Nov 1-2; 2 p.m. Nov 3
WHERE: MJC Performing and Media Arts Center Main Auditorium, 435 College Ave.
TICKETS: $9-$11
ONLINE: MJC.tix.com
Funny in blue
The world-renowned bald and blue trio brings its new multimedia tour to the Gallo Center. The Blue Man Group’s “Speechless” tour features new and original compositions, acts and instruments.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 2 p.m. Oct. 19, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39-$109
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
“Dracula” doubleheader
The Modesto Film Society and Prospect Theater Project offer a two-day double-dip into the story of “Dracula.” On Saturday, Prospect’s Radio Cavalcade Players present a re-creation of the Mercury Theatre’s broadcast of “Dracula.” On Sunday, the Modesto Film Society screens the original 1931 film from Bela Lugosi. There will be a lecture before the screening at 1:30 p.m.
WHEN: Radio Cavalcade 2 p.m. Oct. 19; film screening 2 p.m. Oct. 20
WHERE: Radio Cavalcade, Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto; film State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: Radio Cavalcade $5; film $9
ONLINE: prospect.vbotickets.com or thestate.org
Dia de Los Muertos
This traditional holiday celebrating the dead will include musical entertainment, Ballet Folklorico groups, entertainers, children’s activities, a Catrin & Catrina procession, altars, a car show, vendors and more. Also, there will be a free showing of the film “Coco” at 12:30 p.m. at the State Theatre.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 19
WHERE: Tenth Street Plaza, downtown Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-585-6590
Highland games
After a two-year absence, the Central Valley Highland Games & Celtic Festival returns. The event is a Celtic experience from the St. Andrew’s Society of Modesto, with a variety of athletic events, entertainment, vendors and more.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19
WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock
TICKETS: $10-$15
ONLINE: www.standrewsmodesto.org
