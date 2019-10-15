Highland Games return, ‘Dracula’ rises, more entertainment options in Modesto region

Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Halloween ballet

A Gothic Halloween dance returns as Central West Ballet brings its “Dracula” back to the Gallo Center for the Arts. The ballet’s concept, score and choreography were created by CWB Artistic Director René Daveluy. It’s based on the Bram Stoker novel.

WHEN: Oct. 18-19, at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 19, at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $35-$39

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

“Hunchback of Notre Dame”

Modesto Junior College Theater presents an adaptation of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” written and directed by MJC Professor of Theater Michael Lynch. The story is of Quasimodo, the deformed bell ringer of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral, and Esmeralda, the Gypsy dancer he saves from the gallows.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 25-26, 31, Nov 1-2; 2 p.m. Nov 3

WHERE: MJC Performing and Media Arts Center Main Auditorium, 435 College Ave.

TICKETS: $9-$11

ONLINE: MJC.tix.com

Blue Man Group will play the Gallo Center for the Arts in the upcoming 2019-20 season. Gallo Center for the Arts

Funny in blue

The world-renowned bald and blue trio brings its new multimedia tour to the Gallo Center. The Blue Man Group’s “Speechless” tour features new and original compositions, acts and instruments.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 2 p.m. Oct. 19, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$109

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

“Dracula” doubleheader

The Modesto Film Society and Prospect Theater Project offer a two-day double-dip into the story of “Dracula.” On Saturday, Prospect’s Radio Cavalcade Players present a re-creation of the Mercury Theatre’s broadcast of “Dracula.” On Sunday, the Modesto Film Society screens the original 1931 film from Bela Lugosi. There will be a lecture before the screening at 1:30 p.m.

WHEN: Radio Cavalcade 2 p.m. Oct. 19; film screening 2 p.m. Oct. 20

WHERE: Radio Cavalcade, Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto; film State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: Radio Cavalcade $5; film $9

ONLINE: prospect.vbotickets.com or thestate.org

Men from Franklin & Downs Funeral Home carry a ceremonial casket during a Dia de los Muertos procession in downtown Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, October 29, 2016. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Dia de Los Muertos

This traditional holiday celebrating the dead will include musical entertainment, Ballet Folklorico groups, entertainers, children’s activities, a Catrin & Catrina procession, altars, a car show, vendors and more. Also, there will be a free showing of the film “Coco” at 12:30 p.m. at the State Theatre.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 19

WHERE: Tenth Street Plaza, downtown Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-585-6590

Breanna Louther releases the weight in the weight throw competition during the 35th annual Highland Games and Celtic Festival at Tuolumne River Regional Park in Modesto on Saturday, June 4, 2016. John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

Highland games

After a two-year absence, the Central Valley Highland Games & Celtic Festival returns. The event is a Celtic experience from the St. Andrew’s Society of Modesto, with a variety of athletic events, entertainment, vendors and more.

WHEN: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19

WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock

TICKETS: $10-$15

ONLINE: www.standrewsmodesto.org