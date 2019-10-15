Opera Modesto brings story of love, betrayal with next production at Gallo Center

Roy Stevens will reprise his role as Rigoletto. Slovenian National Opera

Love, betrayal, revenge — how far will a parent go to protect a child? That’s the question asked, according to Opera Modesto, in its upcoming production.

“Rigoletto” will be staged Friday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Gallo Center for the Arts by the company, formerly known as Townsend Opera.

Among the more known operas, Verdi’s “Rigoletto” features some of the genre’s most recognizable music, according to a press release from Opera Modesto, including “La donna è mobile.”

Based upon Victor Hugo’s “Le Roi S’Amuse,” the story is one of betrayed innocent love, abuse of power and revenge, according to Opera Modesto.

The title role will be played by Opera Modesto’s General and Artistic Director Roy Stevens, who took over the company a year ago. Directing will be his wife and fellow opera singer, Annalisa Winberg, with Ryan Murray as conductor.

The story is about a duke’s jester, Rigoletto, “a bitter outcast whose cruelty is only surpassed by the cruelty of the Duke himself,” according to the press release. “Yet, unknown to those around him, Rigoletto has a daughter whom he loves beyond all reason. When her honor is threatened and then betrayed, Rigoletto plots to ensure her safety while getting revenge on her abuser.”

But things go terribly wrong and Rigoletto and his daughter are the ones to suffer.

Stevens, an international opera singer since 1987, has played the title role several times over the years. His career includes leading performances in theaters and with symphony orchestras in more than 20 countries.

“He is proud to reprise his role of Rigoletto, a role he has sung around the world, from the National Theater of Columbia in Bogotá to Germany’s Oper Frankfurt and in the Royal Court Theater in the Palace of Versailles in France,” the release said of Stevens.

Long-time local opera goers may have seen him perform the lead role in Townsend Opera Players’ 1989 production, conducted by company founder Erik Buck Townsend.

Stevens will be joined on stage by Victor Starsky of New York, who will sing the role of the Duke, and Maya Kherani from San Francisco, who will perform as Gilda, Rigoletto’s daughter.

Starsky was a member of the Merola Opera Program of San Francisco Opera this past summer. Kherani will make her debut with the Aix-en-Provence Festival in France next summer.

Other leading performers include operatic basso profundo John Ames as the assassin, Sparafucile; mezzo soprano Silvie Jensen as his sister, Maddalena; J.T. Williams as Marullo; Anakira Gabriela-Graҁa as Giovanna; Brazilian baritone Igor Vieira as Monterone; and Eddie Tavalin as Conte Ceprano.

Making their operatic debuts in the production will be Amelia Schmidt of Oakdale as Contessa Ceprano; Summer Opera Institute teen performer Elizabeth Barton as the Paggio; and Kristina Townsend Memorial Competition award winner Christopher Rodriguez as the Ufficiale.

In addition, the cast will be joined by six teen dancers from Juline School of Dance of Modesto, choreographed by Debbie Bertucci.

Winberg also directed “Carmen” and “Madam Butterfly” for Opera Modesto.

There will be a pre-opera talk, “Opera Insights,” one hour prior to each performance led by Hillari DeSchane, and Murray.

“Rigoletto”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$79

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org